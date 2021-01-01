If you live with another driver, you could save money by getting joint breakdown cover rather than buying two separate policies.

Joint breakdown is usually offered as personal cover, which means you will both be covered in any car you drive or travel in as a passenger.

If you are in a couple that shares a car, you could get a vehicle cover policy. This covers anyone driving a specific vehicle, but you will not be covered in other cars.

Is it cheaper to get a joint policy?

It might be because most breakdown companies offer a discount if you have joint cover, rather than individual policies.

You should still shop around and compare separate breakdown cover, because it could work out cheaper to get two separate policies with different providers.

Can you get family breakdown cover?

Yes, some providers offer breakdown policies for families that can protect up to five people under one policy.

You will all need to live at the same address to be eligible for family cover.

What cover should you get

When you buy a joint policy you need to think about what cover options you want to include.

The most basic level of cover is roadside assistance, which means an engineer will come out to try to fix your car, or tow it to the nearest garage, when you breakdown.

You can extend your cover by adding:

Vehicle recovery, which means you can be towed to a location of your choice

Onward travel cover, which can give you a hire car or cover your transport costs to continue your trip

Home start which means you will be covered if your vehicle breaks down at home

Here is how to work out what breakdown cover is right for you. Once you know what policy you want, use this comparison to get as many quotes as possible to find the best one.

Joint breakdown cover FAQs

Q Will we be covered in the same car with a joint policy? A Yes, joint policies are offered on a personal basis, which means you will both be covered as the driver or passenger in any car. Q Do we have to live together to get a joint policy? A Yes, most breakdown providers only offer joint policies to people living at the same address. Q How many times can I claim on my breakdown cover? A It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited call outs, but a basic policy may only let you make one claim a year. Q Can I get help if I breakdown at home? A Yes, but only if you include home start cover in your policy. Here is how to work out what cover you need.

