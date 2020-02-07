If you need breakdown cover quickly, these companies all have policies that you can buy online in an instant. Compare each company and find a deal that could be up and running straight away.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Enter a few details about yourself and the vehicle as this helps us to find the right breakdown cover so that we can provide our best quotes.
2
Compare quotes
We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Select the type of breakdown cover and add any optional extras.
3
Apply and save
Once you've reviewed the choices and add ons, simply pick the best instant breakdown cover quote for you and apply.
Yes, you can buy an instant breakdown policy by the side of the road and your new provider will send someone to come and fix your vehicle.
If you buy a policy when you have broken down:
You may be charged a fee of up to £110 on top of the cost of signing up to a new policy
The cover you get may be limited, e.g. you can only make one more claim for the year
You cannot buy instant cover online. Instead, you need to call the provider on the number shown on their website to give details of your breakdown.
This comparison shows breakdown providers that offer immediate cover. Visit their website to find out what cover they offer and how much it will cost.
Here is more on getting cover when you have broken down
It depends on the provider, but you may be offered:
A one off call out: This means you will only pay for one specific call out, with basic roadside cover and you will not have any cover after that.
A basic instant cover policy: Some providers offer roadside cover for your breakdown and then give you a policy for one more call out within a year.
A full membership policy: Some providers ask you to sign up for a full annual policy, and charge an extra fee for the instant cover.
Here is how to work out what breakdown cover you need if you are unsure what type of policy is right for you.
Here are some alternatives to taking out an instant breakdown policy in an emergency:
Contact a local garage, who may tow your vehicle back to their location. However, they could charge you for this on top of the cost of any repairs.
Use an emergency telephone if you have broken down on a motorway, however you may be charged £100 to have your vehicle towed to a garage.
Getting a breakdown policy before you travel will be the cheapest way to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.
Yes, use this comparison to find a provider that offers an instant breakdown policy.
Yes, most providers charge a fee of up to £110 on top of the price of buying a policy.
Most providers aim to arrive within an hour, but some can get to you in 45 minutes. Ask what the average response time is before you buy a policy.
Use this comparison to find a provider and call them directly to arrange cover. You cannot buy instant cover online.
Try to move your vehicle off the road, and get yourself and any passengers to safety before calling for help. Here is what to do if you break down.
We include instant breakdown cover policies available from our panel of insurers and brokers. Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Whether you drive every day or only occasionally, breakdown cover gives you peace of mind that help is at hand if something goes wrong.Read More
If you break down on the road it can be scary and stressful, but knowing what to do can help you stay safe while you get help. Here is what to do if your vehicle breaks down.Read More
Breakdowns are always bad news and worse when you haven’t bought cover in advance and the weather’s ugly. But you can still get help if your vehicle has let you down – though the cost can soar. Here are your options.Read More
By comparing breakdown cover you could save money on the policy. The best value breakdown cover will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 2 March, 2022