How to compare instant breakdown cover

1

Enter your details

Enter a few details about yourself and the vehicle as this helps us to find the right breakdown cover so that we can provide our best quotes.


2

Compare quotes

We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Select the type of breakdown cover and add any optional extras.


3

Apply and save

Once you've reviewed the choices and add ons, simply pick the best instant breakdown cover quote for you and apply.


Can you get instant cover when you break down?

Yes, you can buy an instant breakdown policy by the side of the road and your new provider will send someone to come and fix your vehicle.

If you buy a policy when you have broken down:

  • You may be charged a fee of up to £110 on top of the cost of signing up to a new policy

  • The cover you get may be limited, e.g. you can only make one more claim for the year

You cannot buy instant cover online. Instead, you need to call the provider on the number shown on their website to give details of your breakdown.

This comparison shows breakdown providers that offer immediate cover. Visit their website to find out what cover they offer and how much it will cost.

Here is more on getting cover when you have broken down

What cover could you get?

It depends on the provider, but you may be offered:

  • A one off call out: This means you will only pay for one specific call out, with basic roadside cover and you will not have any cover after that.

  • A basic instant cover policy: Some providers offer roadside cover for your breakdown and then give you a policy for one more call out within a year.

  • A full membership policy: Some providers ask you to sign up for a full annual policy, and charge an extra fee for the instant cover.

Here is how to work out what breakdown cover you need if you are unsure what type of policy is right for you.

What else can you do?

Here are some alternatives to taking out an instant breakdown policy in an emergency:

  • Contact a local garage, who may tow your vehicle back to their location. However, they could charge you for this on top of the cost of any repairs.

  • Use an emergency telephone if you have broken down on a motorway, however you may be charged £100 to have your vehicle towed to a garage.

Getting a breakdown policy before you travel will be the cheapest way to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.

Here is what you should do if your vehicle breaks down

Instant breakdown FAQs

About our breakdown cover comparison

What breakdown cover is right for you?

Whether you drive every day or only occasionally, breakdown cover gives you peace of mind that help is at hand if something goes wrong.

Read More

What to do if your vehicle breaks down

If you break down on the road it can be scary and stressful, but knowing what to do can help you stay safe while you get help. Here is what to do if your vehicle breaks down.

Read More

Can you get breakdown cover when you have broken down?

Breakdowns are always bad news and worse when you haven’t bought cover in advance and the weather’s ugly. But you can still get help if your vehicle has let you down – though the cost can soar. Here are your options.

Read More

