How to compare breakdown cover for 2 cars

1

Enter your details

Multi-car breakdown cover is a type of breakdown cover that lets you add two or more cars to a single policy. Get personalised quotes in minutes by providing a few car and driver details.



2

Compare quotes

It’s useful for households and families with multiple cars registered to their address, as it can often work out cheaper and less complicated than taking out individual policies for each vehicle. Find multiple car breakdown cover that’s right for you by exploring our best deals.




3

Apply and save

Review all the details and simply pick the best breakdown cover for you and apply. The level of coverage you get depends on the policy level you choose, you’ll have a range of options available with providers.

Breakdown cover providers

Compare another type of breakdown cover

How to get breakdown cover for two cars

The best way to get breakdown cover for two or more cars is to buy a personal cover policy.

What is personal cover?

It is a type of breakdown insurance policy that protects you individually, rather than the car you drive.

This means that you can call your breakdown provider to come and help you in whatever vehicle you are travelling in.

You can also buy family breakdown cover, which can protect up to five people on the same personal policy.

This comparison shows providers that offer personal cover policies, so use it to compare quotes and find the best deal.

Here is how breakdown cover works

What cover should you get?

Think about what cover you need:

  • Roadside assistance, which means you get help by the roadside or your vehicle can be towed to the nearest garage

  • Vehicle recovery, which means you can have your vehicle towed to a location of your choice, for example your preferred garage or home address

  • Onward travel, which gives you a hire car, or can cover transport and hotel costs so you can carry on your journey while your car is repaired

  • European cover, which extends your policy to protect you while you drive abroad; find out how it works here

All policies include roadside assistance as the most basic level of cover. Here is how to work out what the best breakdown cover is for you.

Once you know what cover you want, use this comparison to get as many personal cover quotes as possible to find the right policy at the best price.

Breakdown cover for two cars FAQs

About our breakdown cover comparison

