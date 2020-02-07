Salman Haqqi’s 10 year career in journalism started out writing for DRUM! Magazine in California, USA, where he interviewed and profiled some of the most famous musicians in the world.

He then moved to Pakistan, writing for the Dawn and later, Newsline Magazine, reporting on breaking news events and doing investigative stories on current affairs and politics.

Salman left the world of journalism and moved to the UK pursue a passion for personal finance and a desire to help people make informed financial decisions, writing for price comparison site, Finder, covering mortgages, loans, credit cards and insurance.

Now as a Personal Finance Editor at money, he applies his knowledge of personal finance, especially loans, credits cards, current accounts and savings accounts, to ensure all of our guides are helpful, relevant and up to date.

Salman is also a money.co.uk spokesperson and regularly gives his expert view on financial issues for local and national press such as The Financial Times, The Sun, and The Evening Standard.

In his free time, Salman is a self-confessed news addict, and an avid travel and landscape photographer. You can find him on LinkedIn