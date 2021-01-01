Last updated: 30 October 2020

If you have leftover cash from a trip abroad, you can use a currency buy back service to convert it into pounds by selling euros, dollars or other currencies.

When you sell euros, or any other type of travel money, you will get a currency buy back rate from the provider you have chosen to use.

The rate you get tells you how many pounds you can exchange your travel money for, e.g. a euro buy back rate of 0.8 will give you 80p for every euro you sell.

Where can you find the best buy back rate?

You can look for the best high street currency buy back rates, but you could be missing out by ignoring providers online.

Use this comparison to check dollar and euro buy back rates, along with other currencies, from our selection of providers online.

What does it cost to sell currency online?

The cost can vary, so you should factor in:

The exchange rate : If you do not choose the highest rate available, it will cost you because you will not get as many pounds back as you could.

Any delivery costs: You usually pay to send your cash to the travel money buy back provider, e.g. using recorded delivery.

Some providers do not guarantee the buy back rate before you send your money to them, which could affect the amount you get back.

You can use any of the providers in this comparison to sell euros, or other foreign currencies, to exchange them back into pounds.

Currency buy back FAQs

Q Can I sell any foreign currency? A No. You can sell euros, dollars and other common currencies, but not all. Check with providers to make sure you can exchange your money, then compare rates to find the best deal. Q Can I swap my foreign currency into another? A If the travel money provider you have chosen allows it, you can exchange one currency into another type, e.g. euros into us dollars. Q Am I guaranteed to get the rate I see online? A Not always. Check the terms and conditions when comparing rates online, as some providers only agree a rate when your currency arrives with them. Q Can I send coins to be exchanged? A No, and some providers may only take specific denominations in notes, so check with your provider before sending any unused currency.

About our currency buy back comparison