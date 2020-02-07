Compare insurance for pre-existing conditions to protect you on your trip abroad.
Last updated: 10 February 2021
If you have any medical conditions, you must declare them when you apply for a travel insurance policy.
Not all insurers cover certain medical conditions and those that do will charge you more for cover. However, if you do not declare them your policy could be invalid.
Here is how to get travel insurance with pre-existing conditions
Insurers insist you tell them about conditions like:
Cancer
Heart conditions; like angina
Diabetes
Stomach and bowel problems; like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Crohn's disease
Psychological issues; like depression or anxiety
Breathing problems; like asthma or emphysema
Arthritis
However, you should mention any medical conditions you have, even if you do not think they are serious.
You need to complete a medical screening questionnaire, either online or over the phone. You will be asked questions like:
What medication do you take for your condition?
Have you been admitted into hospital for your condition?
Are you, or have you ever been, a smoker?
You must answer all the questions honestly or you may end up paying for a policy you cannot use.
Once you have completed the medical questionnaire the insurer will either offer you:
Cover, with no additional cost
Cover for your condition, with an extra charge
Cover that does not include claims relating to your condition
No cover at all
What you are offered will be based on how serious your conditions are, which conditions your insurer can cover and where you are travelling to.
If you are not offered cover for your condition try another insurer. There may be companies that can cover your condition so it is important to shop around and get as many quotes as possible.
Look for insurance that can cover your conditions for the best price, but make sure the whole policy suits your needs.
This guide explains what a travel insurance policy should protect you against, as well as what levels of cover you should look out for.
For the cheapest possible cover, try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.
It can be any illness or injury you have had treatment for or been diagnosed with. Some insurers only count conditions you have had in the last few years.
Yes, but you will need to declare your condition when you apply, and it may cost more.
Yes, and if you do not declare them, your cover could be invalid and any medical claims will be rejected.
No, but you should never travel without it because medical treatment abroad can cost tens of thousands of pounds or more.
The best way to get the cheapest deal is to shop around for quotes. You can also try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.