Last updated: 10 February 2021

Can you get travel cover for your medical conditions?

If you have any medical conditions, you must declare them when you apply for a travel insurance policy.

Not all insurers cover certain medical conditions and those that do will charge you more for cover. However, if you do not declare them your policy could be invalid.

Here is how to get travel insurance with pre-existing conditions

What conditions do you have to declare?

Insurers insist you tell them about conditions like:

Cancer

Heart conditions; like angina

Diabetes

Stomach and bowel problems; like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Crohn's disease

Psychological issues; like depression or anxiety

Breathing problems; like asthma or emphysema

Arthritis

However, you should mention any medical conditions you have, even if you do not think they are serious.

How to declare your conditions

You need to complete a medical screening questionnaire, either online or over the phone. You will be asked questions like:

What medication do you take for your condition?

Have you been admitted into hospital for your condition?

Are you, or have you ever been, a smoker?

You must answer all the questions honestly or you may end up paying for a policy you cannot use.

Will you be offered cover?

Once you have completed the medical questionnaire the insurer will either offer you:

Cover, with no additional cost

Cover for your condition, with an extra charge

Cover that does not include claims relating to your condition

No cover at all

What you are offered will be based on how serious your conditions are, which conditions your insurer can cover and where you are travelling to.

If you are not offered cover for your condition try another insurer. There may be companies that can cover your condition so it is important to shop around and get as many quotes as possible.

How to find the best cover with medical conditions

Look for insurance that can cover your conditions for the best price, but make sure the whole policy suits your needs.

This guide explains what a travel insurance policy should protect you against, as well as what levels of cover you should look out for.

For the cheapest possible cover, try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.