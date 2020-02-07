<Travel insurance

Travel insurance with medical conditions

Compare insurance for pre-existing conditions to protect you on your trip abroad.

Last updated: 10 February 2021

Can you get travel cover for your medical conditions?

If you have any medical conditions, you must declare them when you apply for a travel insurance policy.

Not all insurers cover certain medical conditions and those that do will charge you more for cover. However, if you do not declare them your policy could be invalid.

Here is how to get travel insurance with pre-existing conditions

What conditions do you have to declare?

Insurers insist you tell them about conditions like:

  • Cancer

  • Heart conditions; like angina

  • Diabetes

  • Stomach and bowel problems; like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Crohn's disease

  • Psychological issues; like depression or anxiety

  • Breathing problems; like asthma or emphysema

  • Arthritis

However, you should mention any medical conditions you have, even if you do not think they are serious.

How to declare your conditions

You need to complete a medical screening questionnaire, either online or over the phone. You will be asked questions like:

  • What medication do you take for your condition?

  • Have you been admitted into hospital for your condition?

  • Are you, or have you ever been, a smoker?

You must answer all the questions honestly or you may end up paying for a policy you cannot use.

Will you be offered cover?

Once you have completed the medical questionnaire the insurer will either offer you:

  • Cover, with no additional cost

  • Cover for your condition, with an extra charge

  • Cover that does not include claims relating to your condition

  • No cover at all

What you are offered will be based on how serious your conditions are, which conditions your insurer can cover and where you are travelling to.

If you are not offered cover for your condition try another insurer. There may be companies that can cover your condition so it is important to shop around and get as many quotes as possible.

How to find the best cover with medical conditions

Look for insurance that can cover your conditions for the best price, but make sure the whole policy suits your needs.

This guide explains what a travel insurance policy should protect you against, as well as what levels of cover you should look out for.

For the cheapest possible cover, try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.

If you have a pre-existing condition, you can still get a quote through Money.co.uk. These conditions could include cancer, stroke, serious heart, respiratory and terminal conditions.

Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a serious medical condition, or if you have a number of conditions. Others might only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you're unable to find suitable cover, the Money and Pension Service (MaPS) has also set up a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.

You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) or you can telephone 0800 138 7777.

Travel insurance with medical conditions FAQs

It can be any illness or injury you have had treatment for or been diagnosed with. Some insurers only count conditions you have had in the last few years.

Yes, but you will need to declare your condition when you apply, and it may cost more.

Yes, and if you do not declare them, your cover could be invalid and any medical claims will be rejected.

No, but you should never travel without it because medical treatment abroad can cost tens of thousands of pounds or more.

The best way to get the cheapest deal is to shop around for quotes. You can also try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.

