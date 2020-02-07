Last updated: 10 February 2021

How to find the best single trip travel insurance

To find the best single trip travel insurance, think about the most important things you want to cover before comparing several policies to find the right option.

Consider what's covered

Most single trip travel policies will cover:

Illness and injury: You can claim for emergency medical bills.

Baggage loss: Where you need to replace items lost travelling overseas, this includes with airlines.

Emergency repatriation: where you need to be sent back to the UK for urgent medical treatment due to a serious accident or illness.

Cancellation or curtailment: if you have to cancel or cut your holiday short due to unexpected circumstances e.g. illness or death of a loved one.

Other policies include cover for loss or theft of valuables and public liability if you injure someone or cause damage to property, but these may cost extra.

Decide what you want the insurance to cover before you search for quotes, as this will help you find the best deal.

Who are you travelling with?

A group policy may seem efficient compared to having a policy per person, but it can be expensive and complex. Read small print to decide if doing this is appropriate.

If travelling in a group, some insurers offer group travel insurance policies

If you're travelling with your partner and children, consider family travel insurance which can cover your children for free

Declare the details

When getting quotes, answer all questions accurately and disclose any important information the insurer should know in order to be fully protected. For example:

Pre-existing medical conditions must be declared. If you do not tell your insurer, there is a risk you will not be covered if you need medical treatment for an undeclared condition. Participating in high risk sports and activities such as skydiving, snowboarding and skiing can be added to your policy as an extra as it is generally excluded in standard cover, however this is likely to cost more.

Get several quotes

It is important to compare a number of quotes to get the right cover for the right price, otherwise you might overpay and not be fully covered.

Make sure you are comparing quotes that all offer the cover you need for your trip and that you can afford any excess that you have to pay if you make a claim.