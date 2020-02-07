Last updated: 2 May 2022

When will I need long-term travel insurance?

Travelling can be a lot of fun, but the longer you’re away the more opportunity there is for something to go wrong. If you’re going on an extended holiday, you’ll need to have the right long-term travel insurance in place, so you’ll be protected if the worst happens.

Many insurers only offer short-term cover, with some only lasting up to 31 days. If you’re set to be away for longer than that, you’ll have to find an insurer that specifically offers long-stay travel insurance.

Longer-term insurance might also be necessary if you’re going travelling around the world, or on a gap year trip. In this case, a specialist backpacker travel insurance policy might be better, as it can offer benefits that are specific to your trip.

You might even be able to use backpacker travel insurance if you’re going abroad on a working holiday, but you’ll need to check the policy carefully to make sure.

What’s covered under long-trip travel insurance?

Long-trip policies vary greatly, so do your research and check each policy very carefully to see what’s included.

A good long-stay policy might include cover for:

Medical expenses

In some countries, especially the USA, medical treatment could cost hundreds of thousands of pounds. It could even reach millions of pounds if you need an air ambulance or have to spend a long time in hospital.

If you need medical attention while you’re abroad, you’ll be glad you chose a travel insurance policy with decent medical cover. The best policies will cover the cost of repatriation so you can be flown home if needed.

Lost or stolen baggage, money and personal belongings

Base the amount of cover you need on how much you’re taking with you. Usually, around £1,500 of cover would be enough to replace a missing suitcase or rucksack. But if you’re taking expensive jewellery, designer clothes or pricey gadgets, you’ll need more cover.

It’s important to check if the policy has a single-item limit, which is the maximum value of any item you can claim for.

Missed connections

Not all policies include cover for missed connections, so read yours carefully to see what’s included.

Cancellation of your trip

Choose a policy with enough coverage to pay for the cost of the trip if it was cancelled through no fault of your own. You should aim to get back what you paid for it.

Cancellation by you

If you had to cancel your trip due to an illness, emergency or being called up for jury service, it would be nice to have cover to pay for the trip you’re missing out on. This isn’t something you can predict, so it may be important to build in the right amount of cover in case you end up having to cover the full cost.

Add-ons for long-term travel insurance cover

Your cover can also be customised to better fit your trip. You do this by adding extra options like:

extreme and winter sports cover , such as bungee jumping, paragliding, skiing and snowboarding

business cover to provide insurance for travel as part of your job

golf cover for loss or damage relating to golf

pre-existing conditions cover, which is useful if you suffer from illnesses such as diabetes or high cholesterol

Look carefully at what level of cover you need before you take out a policy. You’ll likely want the peace of mind offered by medical cover at the very least.

Don’t forget to check the excess on the policy you’re looking at, too. The excess is the amount you’ll have to pay to make a claim, so make sure you can afford it.

How long will long-stay travel insurance cover me for?

Usually, when people refer to long-term travel insurance, they mean travel insurance that lasts between two and 18 months, although it can be longer.

You should be able to find cover for at least 120 days (four months) fairly easily.

This kind of long-term travel insurance is ideal if you’re:

going abroad to visit friends or family for a few months

travelling around several countries

spending winter in a holiday home

If you’re going for a more extended period, look into six-month travel insurance, or perhaps even longer cover.

How do I get pre-existing conditions cover as part of my long-trip travel insurance?

When getting quotes, you need to explain a little about any pre-existing conditions you have. Your insurer may also ask about your medical history. Then it should offer you some specialist cover based on the information you share.

Specialist long-trip travel insurance might be available for conditions such as:

respiratory illnesses like asthma

high blood pressure

high cholesterol

diabetes

cancer

stomach problems

inflammation of the bones or joints

Be as honest and accurate as you can in terms of what information you share. This ensures you get the right cover and reduces the chances of any claims you make being rejected. Being dishonest could invalidate your long-term travel insurance policy.

How much does long-term travel insurance cost?

The price of long-term travel insurance varies depending on several factors. This includes:

how old you are

where you’re travelling

how long you want the cover to last

what level of cover you want

whether you have any pre-existing medical conditions

whether you want any other specialist add-ons

The level of cover an insurer is willing to give you may also be based on the first three factors in this list, so not all options will be available to everyone. Compare your potential insurance options before buying to get the deal that matches the price and cover you’re looking for.

Tips for choosing long-stay travel insurance

When you’re looking for long-trip travel insurance, there are a few things you can do to make sure you get the right cover at the best price.

Shop around. Compare long-term travel insurance by clicking the link at the bottom of this page to find the best deal

Check which countries are covered. Generally, if the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) thinks a destination is unsafe for travel, it won’t be included on your policy. Double-check before you buy your long-stay travel insurance policy that it’s suitable for your trip. It’s also worth looking into what would happen if the FCO changed its advice while you were away

Check what activities are included. The nature of your travels will affect what kind of cover you need. For example, if you’re doing extreme or winter sports, you’ll need a greater level of cover than if you’re just relaxing on a beach or visiting family. Talk to your insurance provider and check your policy to make sure you’ve got the right cover for your needs

Look at what gadgets are covered. If you need to take expensive gadgets or specialist equipment on your travels, check what your policy includes as standard. Specialist equipment could be for sports or music, for example. A standard long-stay travel insurance policy might only include cover for basic gadgets like your phone, but not for other hi-tech equipment. So double-check before you travel

Check what age range the policy covers. Many policies have a maximum upper age limit. Check whether yours does and make sure you’re within it

Does my annual travel insurance policy offer long-term travel insurance?