Going travelling for a long time? If you want the best cover possible, look for long-stay travel insurance to get comprehensive cover for your whole trip.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best long stay travel cover policies for your trip. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
3
Apply and save
Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
Last updated: 2 May 2022
Travelling can be a lot of fun, but the longer you’re away the more opportunity there is for something to go wrong. If you’re going on an extended holiday, you’ll need to have the right long-term travel insurance in place, so you’ll be protected if the worst happens.
Many insurers only offer short-term cover, with some only lasting up to 31 days. If you’re set to be away for longer than that, you’ll have to find an insurer that specifically offers long-stay travel insurance.
Longer-term insurance might also be necessary if you’re going travelling around the world, or on a gap year trip. In this case, a specialist backpacker travel insurance policy might be better, as it can offer benefits that are specific to your trip.
You might even be able to use backpacker travel insurance if you’re going abroad on a working holiday, but you’ll need to check the policy carefully to make sure.
Long-trip policies vary greatly, so do your research and check each policy very carefully to see what’s included.
A good long-stay policy might include cover for:
In some countries, especially the USA, medical treatment could cost hundreds of thousands of pounds. It could even reach millions of pounds if you need an air ambulance or have to spend a long time in hospital.
If you need medical attention while you’re abroad, you’ll be glad you chose a travel insurance policy with decent medical cover. The best policies will cover the cost of repatriation so you can be flown home if needed.
Base the amount of cover you need on how much you’re taking with you. Usually, around £1,500 of cover would be enough to replace a missing suitcase or rucksack. But if you’re taking expensive jewellery, designer clothes or pricey gadgets, you’ll need more cover.
It’s important to check if the policy has a single-item limit, which is the maximum value of any item you can claim for.
Not all policies include cover for missed connections, so read yours carefully to see what’s included.
Choose a policy with enough coverage to pay for the cost of the trip if it was cancelled through no fault of your own. You should aim to get back what you paid for it.
If you had to cancel your trip due to an illness, emergency or being called up for jury service, it would be nice to have cover to pay for the trip you’re missing out on. This isn’t something you can predict, so it may be important to build in the right amount of cover in case you end up having to cover the full cost.
This guide outlines what cover levels you should be looking for.
Your cover can also be customised to better fit your trip. You do this by adding extra options like:
extreme and winter sports cover, such as bungee jumping, paragliding, skiing and snowboarding
business cover to provide insurance for travel as part of your job
golf cover for loss or damage relating to golf
pre-existing conditions cover, which is useful if you suffer from illnesses such as diabetes or high cholesterol
Look carefully at what level of cover you need before you take out a policy. You’ll likely want the peace of mind offered by medical cover at the very least.
Don’t forget to check the excess on the policy you’re looking at, too. The excess is the amount you’ll have to pay to make a claim, so make sure you can afford it.
Usually, when people refer to long-term travel insurance, they mean travel insurance that lasts between two and 18 months, although it can be longer.
You should be able to find cover for at least 120 days (four months) fairly easily.
This kind of long-term travel insurance is ideal if you’re:
going abroad to visit friends or family for a few months
travelling around several countries
spending winter in a holiday home
If you’re going for a more extended period, look into six-month travel insurance, or perhaps even longer cover.
When getting quotes, you need to explain a little about any pre-existing conditions you have. Your insurer may also ask about your medical history. Then it should offer you some specialist cover based on the information you share.
Specialist long-trip travel insurance might be available for conditions such as:
respiratory illnesses like asthma
high blood pressure
high cholesterol
diabetes
cancer
stomach problems
inflammation of the bones or joints
Be as honest and accurate as you can in terms of what information you share. This ensures you get the right cover and reduces the chances of any claims you make being rejected. Being dishonest could invalidate your long-term travel insurance policy.
The price of long-term travel insurance varies depending on several factors. This includes:
how old you are
where you’re travelling
how long you want the cover to last
what level of cover you want
whether you have any pre-existing medical conditions
whether you want any other specialist add-ons
The level of cover an insurer is willing to give you may also be based on the first three factors in this list, so not all options will be available to everyone. Compare your potential insurance options before buying to get the deal that matches the price and cover you’re looking for.
When you’re looking for long-trip travel insurance, there are a few things you can do to make sure you get the right cover at the best price.
Shop around. Compare long-term travel insurance by clicking the link at the bottom of this page to find the best deal
Check which countries are covered. Generally, if the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) thinks a destination is unsafe for travel, it won’t be included on your policy. Double-check before you buy your long-stay travel insurance policy that it’s suitable for your trip. It’s also worth looking into what would happen if the FCO changed its advice while you were away
Check what activities are included. The nature of your travels will affect what kind of cover you need. For example, if you’re doing extreme or winter sports, you’ll need a greater level of cover than if you’re just relaxing on a beach or visiting family. Talk to your insurance provider and check your policy to make sure you’ve got the right cover for your needs
Look at what gadgets are covered. If you need to take expensive gadgets or specialist equipment on your travels, check what your policy includes as standard. Specialist equipment could be for sports or music, for example. A standard long-stay travel insurance policy might only include cover for basic gadgets like your phone, but not for other hi-tech equipment. So double-check before you travel
Check what age range the policy covers. Many policies have a maximum upper age limit. Check whether yours does and make sure you’re within it
Probably not. Annual travel insurance policies last for a whole year, but most have a limit on how many days in a row you can spend travelling. This is around 31 days at a time so, if you’ll be away for longer than that, you’re best off choosing a long-stay travel insurance policy.
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
It depends on your policy, but some insurers can cover you for 120 days or more.
Yes, some annual policies offer single trips of over 120 days each, but most don’t.
Most will be. Check your policy and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice because some countries may be excluded if they are deemed dangerous.
Yes, you will be covered to visit any country covered by your policy during your trip. You’ll need to choose which area of the world you will be visiting.
Yes, the maximum age can range from 35 to over 90, while the minimum is often 18 years old, but some offer cover to those aged 16.
Yes, but it can be more expensive and not all insurers will cover you. This guide explains how to find travel insurance with pre-existing conditions.
The best way to get the cheapest deal is to shop around for quotes. You can also try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs.
If you have a medical problem, you may find it harder and more expensive to get travel insurance. Here is how to get cover even if you have a pre-existing condition.Read More
If something goes wrong on your travels you may need to make a claim on your travel insurance policy. This step by step guide explains how to go about it.Read More
If you are heading off on holiday, you’ll need to choose between a single trip or annual travel insurance policy. But what is the difference, and which is right for you? Here is how to find out.Read More
Comparing travel could help you save money. Our award-winning travel insurance broker service makes sure you get the cover you need for the lowest premiums. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 29 March, 2022