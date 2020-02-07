<Travel insurance

Compare backpacker insurance quotes, get the policy features you need, and make sure you're covered for the unexpected when you travel.

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare backpacker travel insurance

1

Enter your details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best backpacker travel cover policies for your trip. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.

3

Apply and save

Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Last updated: 2 May 2022

When do I need backpacker travel insurance?

Backpacker insurance is perfect if you’re going on a long trip, like travelling during your gap year. 

It’s important to consider specialist backpacker travel insurance because most single-trip and annual travel insurance policies don’t offer a maximum trip length long enough to cover you.

What does backpacker insurance cover?

Backpacker insurance includes regular travel insurance features like medical expenses and cancellation cover, but it also comes with the following features:

  • Longer trip duration: many policies cover you for up to 18 months of continuous travel, which is longer than regular travel insurance

  • Cover for several countries: you’ll be able to visit any country in your selected area of travel during your trip. You can usually choose from policies that cover:

    • Europe 

    • Worldwide excluding the USA, Canada and the Caribbean

    • Worldwide including the USA, Canada and the Caribbean

  • Activities cover: some backpacker policies cover certain extreme and adventure sports as standard, but not all, so check the policy first. You may have to pay extra to cover the activities you want

Find out everything that travel insurance covers here.

Look out for exclusions

Your backpacker insurance may not necessarily cover you for everything. Look out for exclusions, such as:

  • Age limit: some backpacker policies have a much lower maximum age than normal travel policies, sometimes as low as 35 years old

  • Return home cover: if you plan to return to the UK during your trip it could invalidate some policies, but others will let you come home and restart your policy as soon as you leave

  • Pre-existing medical conditions: not all policies cover certain medical problems, but be sure to declare any conditions you have when you apply for backpacker travel insurance

How to get the right backpacker policy

Finding the perfect policy for your trip means thinking carefully about what you’re likely to be doing and picking backpacker insurance that covers every eventuality. Look out for:

  • policies that offer a sufficient trip length for your travels

  • adequate cover for the activities you plan to take part in

  • cover for emergencies like medical expenses, lost baggage or cancellations

  • any exclusions that might affect your eligibility for the policy 

Price shouldn’t be the deciding factor, but you should also compare quotes for policies offering your desired level of cover to ensure you get the cheapest deal.

Try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs to help find the best deal

Pre-existing medical conditions

You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.

Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.

You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.

Backpacker travel insurance FAQs

Last updated: 29 March, 2022