Last updated: 2 May 2022
Backpacker insurance is perfect if you’re going on a long trip, like travelling during your gap year.
It’s important to consider specialist backpacker travel insurance because most single-trip and annual travel insurance policies don’t offer a maximum trip length long enough to cover you.
Backpacker insurance includes regular travel insurance features like medical expenses and cancellation cover, but it also comes with the following features:
Longer trip duration: many policies cover you for up to 18 months of continuous travel, which is longer than regular travel insurance
Cover for several countries: you’ll be able to visit any country in your selected area of travel during your trip. You can usually choose from policies that cover:
Europe
Worldwide excluding the USA, Canada and the Caribbean
Worldwide including the USA, Canada and the Caribbean
Activities cover: some backpacker policies cover certain extreme and adventure sports as standard, but not all, so check the policy first. You may have to pay extra to cover the activities you want
Your backpacker insurance may not necessarily cover you for everything. Look out for exclusions, such as:
Age limit: some backpacker policies have a much lower maximum age than normal travel policies, sometimes as low as 35 years old
Return home cover: if you plan to return to the UK during your trip it could invalidate some policies, but others will let you come home and restart your policy as soon as you leave
Pre-existing medical conditions: not all policies cover certain medical problems, but be sure to declare any conditions you have when you apply for backpacker travel insurance
Finding the perfect policy for your trip means thinking carefully about what you’re likely to be doing and picking backpacker insurance that covers every eventuality. Look out for:
policies that offer a sufficient trip length for your travels
adequate cover for the activities you plan to take part in
cover for emergencies like medical expenses, lost baggage or cancellations
any exclusions that might affect your eligibility for the policy
Price shouldn’t be the deciding factor, but you should also compare quotes for policies offering your desired level of cover to ensure you get the cheapest deal.
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
It depends on your policy, but most insurers allow trips of up to 18 months, with some available for as long as two years.
Most countries, but some may not be covered if they are deemed dangerous by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO).
Yes, you will be covered to visit any country covered by your policy during your trip. You need to choose which area of the world you’ll be visiting.
Yes, but it varies. The maximum age can range from 35 to over 90, and the minimum is often 18 years old – although some insurers offer cover to those aged 16.
Yes, but it can be more expensive and not all insurers will cover you. This guide explains how to find travel insurance for pre-existing conditions.
The best way to get the cheapest deal is to shop around for quotes. You can also try these eight ways to cut your travel insurance costs.
If you have a medical problem, you may find it harder and more expensive to get travel insurance. Here is how to get cover even if you have a pre-existing condition.Read More
If something goes wrong on your travels you may need to make a claim on your travel insurance policy. This step by step guide explains how to go about it.Read More
If you are heading off on holiday, you’ll need to choose between a single trip or annual travel insurance policy. But what is the difference, and which is right for you? Here is how to find out.Read More
Last updated: 29 March, 2022