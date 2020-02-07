Last updated: 2 May 2022

When do I need backpacker travel insurance?

Backpacker insurance is perfect if you’re going on a long trip, like travelling during your gap year.

It’s important to consider specialist backpacker travel insurance because most single-trip and annual travel insurance policies don’t offer a maximum trip length long enough to cover you.

What does backpacker insurance cover?

Backpacker insurance includes regular travel insurance features like medical expenses and cancellation cover, but it also comes with the following features:

Longer trip duration: many policies cover you for up to 18 months of continuous travel, which is longer than regular travel insurance

Cover for several countries: you’ll be able to visit any country in your selected area of travel during your trip. You can usually choose from policies that cover: Europe Worldwide excluding the USA, Canada and the Caribbean Worldwide including the USA, Canada and the Caribbean

Activities cover: some backpacker policies cover certain extreme and adventure sports as standard, but not all, so check the policy first. You may have to pay extra to cover the activities you want

Find out everything that travel insurance covers here.

Look out for exclusions

Your backpacker insurance may not necessarily cover you for everything. Look out for exclusions, such as:

Age limit: some backpacker policies have a much lower maximum age than normal travel policies, sometimes as low as 35 years old

Return home cover: if you plan to return to the UK during your trip it could invalidate some policies, but others will let you come home and restart your policy as soon as you leave

Pre-existing medical conditions: not all policies cover certain medical problems, but be sure to declare any conditions you have when you apply for backpacker travel insurance

How to get the right backpacker policy

Finding the perfect policy for your trip means thinking carefully about what you’re likely to be doing and picking backpacker insurance that covers every eventuality. Look out for:

policies that offer a sufficient trip length for your travels

adequate cover for the activities you plan to take part in

cover for emergencies like medical expenses, lost baggage or cancellations

any exclusions that might affect your eligibility for the policy