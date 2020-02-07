Last updated: 10 February 2021

What is travel insurance to Australia?

Travel insurance to Australia is just like travel insurance to anywhere else. The only difference is that it might be tailored to your trip down under.

Perhaps you plan to visit the jungle wildlife or do scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef. Maybe you’re off to enjoy the laid-back nightlife, go on a backpacking adventure, or hit the waves like a surfer dude. Whatever you’ll be doing, it’s crucial that you have the right insurance in place.

Once you’ve set up your Australia holiday insurance, you can enjoy the experience to the max. You won’t have to spend a minute worrying about what you’d do if something went wrong.

What would happen if your bag went missing? If you injured yourself while surfing? If you fell ill while on holiday? Or if your trip had to be cut short or cancelled? Your travel insurance would cover you against all these common holiday problems. That means you can make the most of the trip and enjoy peace of mind while you do.

What does Australia holiday insurance cover you for?

Different travel policies will offer you varying levels of cover. Your Australia holiday insurance policy could include:

Medical cover : This covers you for medical attention you need while you’re abroad. It could cover you for up to £5 million. Don’t forget that if you’re travelling with any pre-existing medical conditions, you need to tell your insurer about these before you travel.

Cancellation cover : Find a policy that offers this type of cover in case you need to cancel your trip. Make sure the amount of cover is enough to pay for the flight and accommodation that you can’t use.

Repatriation cover : This covers the cost of bringing you back to the UK if something happened. Australia’s on the other side of the world to the UK, so think about repatriation cover to avoid being stuck in the country longer than planned. Repatriation costs can be high, so this can be an important element of your travel insurance to Australia.

Baggage cover : This gives you cover for lost luggage and stolen belongings. It can be particularly handy if you’re taking jewellery or expensive items such as diving equipment. Make sure the policy gives you enough cover for everything you’re taking, in case it all went missing in transit.

Passport cover : This covers the costs you might incur if your passport got lost or stolen while you were in Australia.

Extreme sports or water sports cover: This is usually an added extra. It could be handy if you’ll be taking part in extreme or water sports while you’re in Australia.

How long can I get travel insurance to Australia for?

If you’re travelling to Australia, you’ll need to cover the entire length of your trip.

Some policies have maximum single-trip cover limits, so check your policy carefully. Some offer up to 120 days of cover, or more.

If you’re going backpacking, backpackers’ insurance tends to offer cover for longer time periods.

What type of travel and health insurance for Australia can I get?

If you’re off on a trip to Australia, there are several types of policy you might like to think about taking out. These include:

Single-trip cover : This will only cover you for a single trip to Australia. You can specify what dates you’re going.

Annual multi-trip cover : This covers you for all your trips for 12 months. That means it’s not Australia-specific, as it allows you to travel to multiple destinations. However, you might have to get a specific type of policy if you’re heading to the USA, Canada or the Caribbean. An annual multi-trip policy can work out much cheaper across the year, than individual single-trip policies for every trip you take.

Backpackers’ cover : This is specifically for people who plan to backpack around Australia, so it’s popular with gap year students. It’ll cover you for much longer trips and can also cover you for multiple countries within the same trip.

Couples cover : This is designed for two, co-habiting adults who will share the policy, and who are visiting Australia together.

Family cover : This covers the whole family on a single policy, so it might be handy if you’re travelling to Australia as a family. You might find that you can get free cover for the under 18s in your family on a family policy.

Business cover : This is insurance which is tailored to people who are travelling to Australia for work.

Group travel: If you’re travelling from the UK to Australia with a group of 10 or more people, you might be able to get group insurance.

How to find the best travel insurance to Australia

To find the best travel and health insurance for Australia, it helps to compare the cover you get and how much the policy will cost.

Get as many quotes as possible for the cover you want then choose the cheapest policy from this selection.

It’s important that you don’t just opt for the cheapest policy you find, without doing your research and checking what level of cover it offers. If it doesn’t include the right amount of cover for your needs, you could find yourself drastically out of pocket if something goes wrong.>/p>

Here’s more information about travel insurance.

What rules I need to be aware of when it comes to travel insurance to Australia? With travel insurance from Australia to UK destinations, are the rules the same?

If you’re travelling between the UK and Australia, it’s crucial that you check a couple of things out before you go.

Firstly, you’ll need to check whether the UK government says it’s safe to travel to Australia at the time you’re departing. Check the Foreign and Commonwealth Office guidance. If it says it’s unsafe, and you decide to travel anyway, you’re likely to invalidate your insurance.

You should also check the current advice from the Australian government. There could be important guidelines around safety and entry requirements at any given time. You’ll need to follow government advice, otherwise your travel insurance to Australia won’t be valid.

Similarly, if you’ve got travel insurance from Australia to UK destinations, government advice is important. A government’s aim is to keep travellers safe, and you won’t be covered if you disregard the guidelines.