Waggel Pet Insurance
|Maximum pet value
|Unlimited
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum cat age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum cat age when cover starts
|8 weeks
|Maximum dog age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum dog age when cover starts
|8 weeks
If you want to take your pet abroad, you could avoid large medical bills with the right insurance policy from one of these companies.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Compare your options
Have a look through our best options for cat insurance from our product table. Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the most competitive pet travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.
2
Retrieve your quotes
Once you've seen a provider that you're interested in enter a few details to retrieve the quote. Have a look through a few options as cost can vary significantly between providers. Shopping around will increase the chances of finding the a cheaper deal for pet travel insurance.
3
Apply and save
The cheapest pet travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the cover levels to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim. Once you've found the best option for covering your pet simply apply.
Accident only pet insurance covers your pet's injuries if they have an accident. It's the most basic, cheapest pet insurance. Some policies give a low level of cover for vet fees if your pet gets ill as a result of their accident.
A time limited pet insurance policy lets you claim for a specific condition, for a set time period (usually one year). Once the time period has expired, you will have to pay to treat your pet's condition yourself.
A max benefit pet insurance policy will let you claim for vet treatment, plus select other costs, up to a set limit, such as £8,000. Your insurer won't pay out once your costs begin to exceed that limit.
Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive type of pet insurance. It is also the most expensive. It lets you claim up to a set amount, such as £12,000, for each year of your pet's life, for any condition they suffer.
To find the best travel insurance policy for your pet, check:
What you need to cover
How often you will take your pet abroad
If your pet is already covered
Pet travel insurance can cover several costs that may arise overseas, like:
Vet fees if your pet becomes ill or injured abroad.
Theft or loss if your pet is stolen or strayed. Your insurer can also contribute towards advertising and reward costs to help find your pet.
Holiday cancellation if you cancel or cut your trip short because your pet has died or needs urgent treatment.
Your quote should outline what's covered, check this carefully to make sure the cover you need is included.
How to insure your pet to travel abroad
Knowing how many times you're likely to take your pet abroad can help you find the right policy type. Two common types are:
Single trip policies which cover your pet for one trip up to a certain length e.g. 30 days.
Multi-trip policies which cover your pet for several trips throughout the year.
If you already have pet insurance, pet travel insurance may be included in your policy.
To avoid paying for cover you already have, find out if you have pet travel cover by checking your policy or contacting your insurer.
Compare a number of quotes to find the right policy for your pet. Look out for any exclusions, including:
Age
Pre-existing conditions
Holidays over a certain length
Certain countries
Check that you can afford any excess if you decide to make a claim otherwise your claim may be rejected.
Yes, some insurers will allow you to cover a number of pets under one policy. It's best to ask this when you get quotes.
Yes, some pet insurers will allow you to add pet travel cover to your pet insurance policy but it's likely to cost you.
Not always, some insurers have lists of excluded destinations where your pet will not be covered. Speak to your insurer for more information.
You can no longer use a pet passport issued in Great Britain for travel to an EU country. Find out more about insuring your pet to travel abroad here.
Last updated: 28 March, 2022