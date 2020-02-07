<Pet Insurance

Compare pet travel insurance

If you want to take your pet abroad, you could avoid large medical bills with the right insurance policy from one of these companies.

  • Compare pet travel insurance from leading providers
  • Choose your cover levels
  • Get quotes in under 5 minutes
Compare pet travel insurance from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare pet travel insurance

Compare your options

Have a look through our best options for cat insurance from our product table. Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the most competitive pet travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.

Retrieve your quotes

Once you've seen a provider that you're interested in enter a few details to retrieve the quote. Have a look through a few options as cost can vary significantly between providers. Shopping around will increase the chances of finding the a cheaper deal for pet travel insurance.

Apply and save

The cheapest pet travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the cover levels to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim. Once you've found the best option for covering your pet simply apply.

Pet travel insurance deals

Money.co.uk Exclusive: 1 Month Free
Waggel Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum overseas cover
£10,000 for 90 days a year
Discounts
Introductory discount
Waggel Pet Insurance
1 month free for money.co.uk customers. Waggel offer a comprehensive Lifetime policy that covers reoccurring conditions and includes dental. It allows you to adjust the coverage and excess so that you can find a price to suit your budget.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Voted Pet Insurance Provider Of The Year at the 2021 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards
ManyPets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum overseas cover
£2,500
Discounts
15% multi-pet discount
ManyPets Pet Insurance
Over 400,000 pets covered. 18,600 - 5 star reviews on Feefo. FREE unlimited video calls with a vet, 24/7 so you can get expert advice whenever you need it. Hassle-free claims - Online claims with no forms and we we’ll update you as your claim is settled.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Pet Insurance Provider of the Year: Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks
Maximum overseas cover
£8,000 for 100 days a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
Voted Pet Insurance Provider of the Year at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020. Tailor your policy with Optional Benefits to suit your needs and budget. 20% Introductory Discount available for the first year of cover, T&Cs apply.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
Direct Line Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks to 10 years
Maximum overseas cover
£8,000 for 3 x 30 days a year
Discounts
A multi-pet discount
Direct Line Pet Insurance
Get 12 months pet insurance for the price of 9 when you buy online. Introductory online discount applied over first 12 months.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed. Underwritten by U K Insurance Limited.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts10 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
2021 Feefo Platinum Award Winner
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks to 12 years
Maximum overseas cover
£7,500
Discounts
20% introductory discount
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
20% online discount for new customers, and as specialists, can pay the vet direct, offer free direct debiting, have 3rd party liability for dogs as standard, offer a range of cover to suit all budgets and love pets.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts12 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
'Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount
Only Paws Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum overseas cover
£1,000 for 45 days a year
Discounts
-
Only Paws Pet Insurance
Cat & Dog insurance experts. Always-there-for-you pet insurance at affordable prices. Customize cover to suit your budget and needs. Easy-access online portal with hassle-free claims. ‘Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount when in the ideal range.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Our Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum overseas cover
£10,000 for 3 x 30 days a year
Discounts
-
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
The Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Free and unlimited access to online veterinary experts
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum overseas cover
£2,000 for 3 x 30 days a year
Discounts
-
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
Award-winning specialist pet insurance for dogs, cats & horses. UK call centre. Animal Friends donates from their profits to animal welfare charities.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks

Looking for another type of pet insurance?

How to find the best pet travel insurance

To find the best travel insurance policy for your pet, check:

  • What you need to cover

  • How often you will take your pet abroad

  • If your pet is already covered

Decide what to cover

Pet travel insurance can cover several costs that may arise overseas, like:

  • Vet fees if your pet becomes ill or injured abroad.

  • Theft or loss if your pet is stolen or strayed. Your insurer can also contribute towards advertising and reward costs to help find your pet.

  • Holiday cancellation if you cancel or cut your trip short because your pet has died or needs urgent treatment.

Your quote should outline what's covered, check this carefully to make sure the cover you need is included.

How to insure your pet to travel abroad

Consider how often you go abroad

Knowing how many times you're likely to take your pet abroad can help you find the right policy type. Two common types are:

  • Single trip policies which cover your pet for one trip up to a certain length e.g. 30 days.

  • Multi-trip policies which cover your pet for several trips throughout the year.

Check if your pet is already covered

If you already have pet insurance, pet travel insurance may be included in your policy.

To avoid paying for cover you already have, find out if you have pet travel cover by checking your policy or contacting your insurer.

What is pet insurance?

Do your homework

Compare a number of quotes to find the right policy for your pet. Look out for any exclusions, including:

  • Age

  • Pre-existing conditions

  • Holidays over a certain length

  • Certain countries

Check that you can afford any excess if you decide to make a claim otherwise your claim may be rejected.

Pet travel insurance FAQs

Woman kissing a dog on the head outside.

Can you get insurance for older pets?

As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.

Read More
Girl with dog

Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?

Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.

Read More

A buyer's guide to pet insurance

If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.

Read More

Why compare pet insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing pet insurance, UK pet owners could save money on their policy. The best value pet insurance will offer the cover pets need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK pet insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

