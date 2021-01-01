Multi pet insurance lets you cover two or more pets under the same policy and can give you a discount for each one you add.

Each pet will have their own claim limit, which means you will not have to spread the cover between them.

It can make your pet insurance easier to manage, especially if you have several animals, because you only have one policy to deal with.

Will it save you money?

It could, but it can also be cheaper to get separate policies for each of your pets with different insurers, even though multi pet can earn you a discount.

Here is more information on how multi pet insurance works, and how the cost compares to getting individual policies.

What discount can you get?

Most multi pet policies give you a discount for each pet on the policy, as either:

A fixed amount, for example £12

A percentage discount for each pet added after the first, for example 10%

Get quotes from several multi pet insurers to find the best discount. Use the comparison above to compare pet insurers that offer a multi pet discount.

How to find the best cover for multiple pets

Use the comparison above to find a policy that lets you cover your all of your pets and gives you a discount

Get quotes for separate policies with different insurers and compare the cost because this could be cheaper

Choose the option that gives you the cover you need for the best price

Makes sure you check each policy to see what cover it offers. This guide explains how to find the right policy for your pet.

Multi pet insurance FAQs