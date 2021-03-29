If you've got a pet dog, they're likely to need more insurance cover than other animals. So it's important to find the best dog insurance to cover your needs.

Dog insurance can seem expensive, but it's because vet treatment for dogs can cost more than for other household pets. So the insurance is too.



Remember that the best dog insurance isn't the same thing as the cheapest dog insurance.



To find the best dog insurance, you'll need to work out what cover your dog needs before you choose a dog insurance policy.

What level of dog insurance cover do you need?

All policies are different but most dog insurance, UK wide, includes cover against:

Vet fees : You can claim back the cost of vet treatment while you have dog insurance. Use our table to compare the best dog insurance policies and see how much cover each insurer offers for vet fees.

Death : If you have puppy insurance, many insurers will pay the purchase price of your pet if they die due to an accident or illness. But this part of your cover is often removed when your dog gets older. Here's some information about pet insurance for older dogs.

Theft or straying : If you have the best dog insurance, and your pet gets stolen or goes missing, your policy can cover the price you paid for your pet. This is sometimes called 'missing pet cover'. The best dog insurance policies also cover the costs of advertising if your pet gets lost.

Boarding fees: If you have to go into hospital and can't look after your pet, the best dog insurance policies will even cover the cost of kennel fees.

Some dog insurance includes dental cover for accidents or sometimes even illness. Others may provide cover in case your dog needs veterinary treatment while abroad.

Here's some more information on what's covered by a pet insurance policy. It includes how much cover you should look for when you're doing your pet insurance comparison.

To help me do my pet insurance comparison, what's not covered by pet insurance for dogs?

Every dog insurance policy is different. But most of the time, you'll find that you're not covered for routine appointments and vaccinations.



When you do your pet insurance comparison, you'll be able to see what each policy covers you for.



If your dog's a pedigree, it'll be prone to hereditary conditions. Because they're more likely to crop up, your dog or puppy insurance may not cover those specific conditions.

Check your policy carefully, but most dog insurance policies don't include cover for:

Check ups

Vaccinations

Pre-existing medical conditions

Flea treatments

Castration or spaying.

That means you'll have to pay for those vet bills yourself, even if you do have dog insurance.

I'm getting a puppy. When should I arrange puppy insurance?

When you get a puppy, it's important to get puppy insurance straight away.



Sometimes people are tempted to wait until their dog's older before getting dog insurance. But puppy insurance covers you for any vet treatment your pup needs from the minute you take them home.



You shouldn't make the mistake of thinking that puppies don't get poorly, because even puppies have medical problems. Puppy insurance can cover illness, accidental injury or congenital diseases.

Without puppy insurance, if your puppy gets sick, your vet bills could cost a lot of money. The costs can quickly spiral, particularly if your dog has a recurring health problem.



You should also be aware that lots of dog insurance policies exclude pre-existing health conditions. But, if you buy a long-term puppy insurance policy while your dog is still young, you'll be able to avoid this exclusion. Buying puppy insurance while your dog is young and healthy is a smart move.



The very best puppy insurance is usually lifetime dog insurance because it's the most comprehensive policy type. It even protects you against price rises as your dog gets older.



If you want puppy insurance, do a pet insurance comparison today and find the best dog insurance for your young pooch.

Can you get dog insurance for older dogs too?

Yes, you can get older dog insurance. But be aware that it gets more expensive as your dog gets older, as there's more risk to your insurer.



Older dogs are more likely to fall ill or suffer an injury, so some insurers won't even offer dog insurance for older dogs. For many insurers, an 'older dog' is one that's over eight years old.

Finding dog insurance for older dogs can be tricky. Here's some advice on finding the best pet insurance for older dogs.



Do I need dog insurance?

Veterinary treatment for dogs can cost hundreds of pounds. Ask yourself: 'Could I afford to pay for veterinary treatment if my dog fell ill? If the answer is 'no', then having dog insurance would be a good idea.

Tips on choosing the best dog insurance for your pooch

There are several different types of dog insurance that you can choose from. Here's some information, to help you choose the best dog insurance for your needs.

Lifetime dog insurance

Lifetime dog insurance is generally seen as best dog insurance. It's the most expensive, but that's because it's the most comprehensive. It's best to buy lifetime dog insurance while your dog's still a puppy. You'll need to renew your premium every year, but you'll have the peace of mind that your dog's covered for life. It can cover any condition, too.



There are a few types of lifetime dog insurance:



Per-condition lifetime dog insurance : This has a limit on how much you can claim for specific conditions each year, and an overall limit for claims each year.

Per-condition, per-year lifetime dog insurance : This has a maximum limit for specific conditions. The limit resets each year and it covers ongoing illnesses.

Annual cover lifetime dog insurance: This has a maximum overall limit for all claims you make across the year. It resets each year and covers ongoing illnesses.

Non-lifetime dog insurance

Non-lifetime dog insurance isn't as comprehensive as lifetime dog insurance. So it isn't generally considered the best dog insurance available. Once you've reached your claims limit, it can also exclude certain conditions, which can be tricky if your dog's developed one of these conditions.



The types of non-lifetime dog insurance are:

Per-condition lifetime dog insurance : This pays out a maximum amount for each condition. Once the limit's been reached, that condition will no longer be included in your cover.

Maximum-benefit dog insurance : With this kind of dog insurance, your dog's illnesses or injuries are covered up to a set limit. This could be around £8,000 but it's different for every policy. After you've claimed that much, you won't be able to claim any more.

Time-limited per-condition dog insurance: With this, you can claim a certain amount, for a specific condition, for a set time period. That time period's usually around a year. After that period, the condition is excluded from your cover, whether or not you've reached the payout limit.

Accident-only dog insurance

Accident-only dog insurance only covers your dog for injuries.



You might find that it's the best dog insurance option if you can only afford to buy cheap insurance. It gives you peace of mind that if your pooch had an accident you could have them treated.

Sometimes you could also get a low level of cover for vet fees if your dog got poorly as a result of their accident. But not all accident-only pet plans include this, so check carefully.



Do you need third party liability cover as part of your dog or puppy insurance?

Yes. Third party liability cover could save you a lot of money if you had to pay compensation or legal costs because of your dog.



This could happen if, for example, your dog injured or killed another person or damaged someone else's property. If any of these things happened, third party liability could cover your costs if someone wanted to take you to court.



Third party liability cover is only available for dogs. It comes as standard with the best dog insurance policies, but not all of them, so check carefully. If it's not included on the dog insurance policy you fancy, you might be able to add it as an optional extra.



There may also be some breeds that you can't get third party liability for. Talk to your insurer if you have a breed that's deemed to be more aggressive than others.



Read about how much third party liability cover to look for as part of your dog insurance here.



How much is dog insurance?

With dog insurance, cost depends on all kinds of factors. Insurers might look at what type of dog you have, how much cover you want, and the age of your dog.



Doing a pet insurance comparison will give you a range of quotes so you can find the best dog insurance at the best price.



Tips to save money on the best dog insurance

You should have the best dog insurance that you can afford. Buying cheap dog insurance that doesn't offer enough cover could be very upsetting if your dog fell ill and you weren't covered. Here are a few top tips for getting the best dog insurance you can, without spending a fortune.

Buy puppy insurance while your dog is young and healthy. Once they've developed health conditions it's tricky to get cover for those conditions.

If you have more than one dog, look into multi-pet policies. Multi-dog insurance can be a good way to save money.

Don't just accept your automatic renewal quote. Shop around and do a pet insurance comparison to make sure you're still getting the best deal.

Pay for your policy annually. If you can afford to pay for a whole year at a time, you'll save money. Paying monthly works like a loan and means you'll pay interest.

Understand your dog's breed. This could help you to make sure you get the right level of cover. You can ask your vet for advice on how much insurance you'll need.

How do I do a pet insurance comparison?

Compare your options using the pet insurance comparison table at the top of this page.



Once you've found a dog insurance quote that suits you, you can click through to buy your insurance.



Finding cheap dog insurance isn't too difficult, but you'll need to check the policy carefully. When you do your pet insurance comparison, focus on getting the level of cover you need. Cheap dog insurance is no good if it doesn't provide enough cover for your dog.

But make sure you do a pet insurance comparison and do some research. That way you can see which insurers get the best dog insurance reviews, and can be sure you've chosen a reputable company.

Dog insurance FAQs

Q Can dog insurance cover existing conditions? A Most policies do not, but some can cover conditions if your pet has been symptom free for at least two years. Find out more here. Q Can I cover my pedigree dog? A Yes, but make sure you get the right policy because pedigree dogs can be more prone to illness. Here is how to insure your pedigree pet. Q How do I claim on my dog insurance? A You need to send a claims form to your insurer. Here is what you need to do to make a pet insurance claim. Q Can I cover more than one dog on the same policy? A Yes you can get a multi pet policy that covers two or more dogs, and it can earn you a discount. Here is how to insurance multiple pets at once.

Last updated: 29 March 2021