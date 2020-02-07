How is your pension taxed?

Pensions are long term investments. You may get back less than you originally paid in because your capital is not guaranteed and charges may apply.

If your annual income is over £12,500 you pay income tax on your pension when you start getting it monthly, including the State Pension and your workplace pension.

Your annual income, including your monthly pension, is over £12,500

Your annual income, including your pension withdrawal, is over £12,500

You are withdrawing more than 25% of your pension fund

You pay income tax on your pension, but only if:

When you withdraw from your pension the income tax is deducted automatically by your pension supplier.

How do you pay tax on your pension?

During the 2020/21 tax year, you would pay the following tax depending on your earnings for the year:

The exception is if your annual income is under £12,500 then you will not pay any tax on your pension.

You have income tax deducted from your pension as you would for any other form of income.

How much tax do you pay on your pension?

Any withdrawals that exceed 25% of your pension fund will have income tax deducted.

This withdrawal is tax free , meaning you get the full amount without any deductions.

When you reach your retirement age you get the option to make a one off withdrawal worth 25% of your entire pension fund.

For example, if you withdraw £60,000 (60%) from your £100,000 pension fund, you pay income tax on £34,500 (the amount above your 25% tax free withdrawal).

Is it better to withdraw all of your pension?

No, making a large withdrawal could force you into a higher income tax bracket for the year.

You could keep yourself in a lower income tax bracket by:

Withdrawing your 25% tax free lump sum

Spreading the rest of your pension over your retirement

Speak to an independent financial adviser before making a decision, as you may not have enough to live on in the future if you withdraw too much from your pension.

Are your pension contributions taxed?

The government gives you an annual allowance that means you get a 20% tax relief on the first £40,000 you pay into your pension each year.