What is equity release?

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

Should you use equity release?

Equity release means withdrawing money from the value of your home, either as a lump sum or as a new monthly income.

You get to stay in your home but use the value of the equity you own in it to generate a new source of income.

You can boost your retirement funds if your pension is too small or you want a lump sum to spend as you wish.

If you are asset-rich but cash-poor, it lets you convert your highest-value asset - your home - into a new source of regular income.

Equity release schemes can be complicated and usually come with many hidden costs and risks, so talk to an expert to find out if they are right for you.

You can check how much equity you have in your home using our simple online calculator

How does equity release work?

When you release equity in your home you take part in an equity release scheme. There are several different schemes available so you should get professional financial advice before deciding which one is right for you.

With most equity release schemes you borrow money against the value of your home, and the money is repaid when your house is sold.

They work on the principle that you will be lent part of your home's value, but the lender gets a share of the proceeds when your home is sold.

How much can you borrow?

How much money you get is based on your life expectancy. The closer you are to your life expectancy the more you can get because the equity release company will be repaid sooner.

Therefore, depending on your age and circumstances you can usually release a lump sum of between 20% and 60% of the value of your home.

What equity release schemes are available?

There are 2 main equity release schemes:

Lifetime mortgages

These work by securing a loan on your property. You do not have to make monthly repayments because the loan and any interest is repaid when your home is sold.

Equity release is not available to people aged under 55, and most schemes are only available to those aged 60 and over.

Most lifetime mortgages charge a fixed rate of interest, which means your interest rate will never go up.

However, interest can quickly add up and reduce the amount paid out to your family when the house is sold.

Home reversion schemes

You sell all or part of your home to a home reversion company for a lump sum or a regular income, but you can still live there for the rest of your life.

The home reversion company can only sell their share of your property when you die, or if you move into long term care.

You may get a bigger pay-out if you are older, for example over 70, a smoker or suffering from a serious illness as you are likely to have a shorter life expectancy.