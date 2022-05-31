You can use this comparison to find a mortgage you can use with the Right to Buy scheme.

A Right to Buy mortgage allows you to buy your council house at a discounted price if you have been a council tenant for three years or more.

Here is everything you need to know about Right to Buy explained

Work out your discount

This is worked out as a percentage of the house's price. How much you get depends on:

How long you have lived in your home

Where in the UK you live

Whether you live in a flat or a house

Before you buy it, your landlord has to confirm how much it will cost. The discount is paid to the seller by the government and taken off the amount you have to pay.

You can work out your discount using this Right to Buy calculator.

Here is how to start the Right to Buy process and get a valuation from your landlord.

Using the discount as your deposit

You usually have to save up a deposit when you get a mortgage. This is the percentage of the house's price that you pay yourself, and your mortgage covers the rest.

Some Right to buy mortgage lenders let you use the discount instead of a deposit. For example, if you bought a house worth £100,000 and had been given a discount of 50%, you would need a mortgage for £50,000.

The percentage of the cost that the mortgage covers is called the loan to value (LTV).

Because the amount borrowed is 50% of the house's value, some lenders will not make you pay a deposit.

However, you will still need to pay other upfront costs like mortgage, survey and solicitor fees.

Choose a mortgage

You can use most mortgages with the Right to Buy scheme, and this comparison includes all the types of mortgage you can get. Here is how to decide what type is best for you.

Compare the interest rate and any fees that come with each right to buy mortgage to work out which is cheapest. Find out more about how much interest and fees cost here.

Lenders will check you can afford the monthly payments before they accept you. If you have bad credit or a low income, you could contact a broker for advice finding a Right to Buy mortgage.

What if you want to buy a different home?

You can only use Right to Buy for a council house you live in already. If you want to live elsewhere, these schemes can help you buy your first home.

Right to buy mortgage FAQs

Q Can I use my discount as the deposit? A Yes, some lenders let you do this, although you still need to save money for other fees that come with buying a home. Q Where in the UK can I use Right to Buy? A There are separate schemes with different rules and discount limits in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. In Scotland, the scheme ended in 2016. Q Could I get a joint mortgage? A Yes, you could get a joint mortgage with up to three other people, including joint tenants or family members who have lived with you. Q Could I sell my home later? A Yes, but you usually have to pay back some of your discount if you sell within five years. Here is how it works. Q Can I get a Right to Buy mortgage if I am self employed? A You may be able to if you have been trading for long enough and can prove your income with paperwork like business accounts and statements.

Last updated: 14 September, 2020