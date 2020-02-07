Quotezone Landlord Insurance
|Permanent UK Resident
Compare these companies that offer buy to let landlord insurance for rental properties. You can choose the type of cover you need and get the best level for your property for less.
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
|Permanent UK Resident
Most popular
More from landlord insurance
To get the best cover for your buy to let property, you need to:
Decide what cover you need
Compare landlord insurance quotes online
Pick a policy that offers what you need for the cheapest price
Find out more about how buy to let insurance works
You usually need buildings insurance as part of your mortgage agreement, so you should at least cover the rebuild cost of your property. The other cover you need depends on:
If your property is furnished: You should include contents insurance if you have sofas, white goods or moveable furniture. Most landlord policies include some cover as standard, e.g. £50,000, but make sure this covers replacement costs.
How many properties you own: Most buy to let insurers offer portfolio cover, where you can insure several properties on one policy. This is usually cheaper than taking out separate cover, and you only have one renewal date to remember.
The type of tenants you let to: You may want to include accidental damage cover if you rent to tenants with young children, or students. Some insurers offer this in the price of the policy, but others charge extra to add it.
How much you rely on your rental income: If you use your rent to pay your mortgage or as your main source of income, you should consider rent guarantee. This covers the cost of your rental income if your tenant defaults, and the cost to evict them.
Once you have quotes that offer the cover you need, choose the best one by comparing:
The cost of the policy, which can be paid in full or split over monthly payments
The policy excess, which is the amount you have to pay if you claim
Cheap landlord insurance may come with a high excess, which would mean you would pay more in the long run if you had to claim.
Avoid just choosing the cheapest policy, and make sure you can afford the cost of claiming before you take out cover.
Buy online: Most insurers offer discounts if you take out cover via their website. Once you have found the right policy, follow the link in this comparison to get cover online.
Pick a higher excess: This will save you money on your premium, but make sure you can afford to pay this if you need to claim.
Pay for your policy annually: Monthly direct debit payments are more manageable, but they cost you more in the long run because insurers charge interest.
Here are more ways to save money on your buy to let insurance
Yes, most insurers offer discounts if you cover several properties with them.
No, if your property is empty for more than 30 days, you will not be covered. Speak to a broker about specialist unoccupied property insurance.
Yes, if you have rent guarantee cover, you can claim if your tenants do not pay their rent. Some policies include this, but you may be charged extra.
Yes, if you list them as named persons on your policy, they can claim in the event of emergency. E.g. if there is a fire and you are out of the country.
Yes, you cannot let your property if you have a standard mortgage. You will need to get a specialist buy to let mortgage.
We include landlord insurance policies from our panel of direct insurers and brokers, who are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and it does not affect the deal you get.
Getting the right cover for your rental property is vital to protect it if the worst should happen. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.Read More
If your rental property is damaged or your tenants stop paying rent, your insurance could help you recover the costs. Here is how to claim on your landlord insurance.Read More
Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.Read More
By comparing landlord insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value landlord insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.