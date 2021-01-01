Landlord insurance is a type of home insurance. It's especially for landlords who have rental properties. There are all sorts of landlord insurance, including:

Landlord building insurance

Landlord contents insurance

Landlord accidental damage insurance

Landlord liability insurance

Landlord unoccupied property cover

Landlord rental protection insurance.

It's not a legal requirement to have landlord insurance. But it gives you important protection in case the worst happened. It's a sensible way to protect your investment.

Some lenders make landlord house insurance a requirement of a buy-to-let mortgage. So you might find it's not optional for you.

How to get the right landlord insurance

It's a good idea to compare landlord insurance before you choose which one to buy.

As with any insurance, it's a good idea to get the best landlord insurance you can afford. Getting cheap landlord insurance is great, but only if you're getting enough protection.

Our landlord insurance comparison can help you find the right insurance policy for your buy to let property. But you'll need to start by deciding what cover you need. Then you can get a tailored landlord insurance quote.

Here's more information about how landlord insurance works.

Will regular home insurance cover me?

It might not, because you're not living in the rental property. It's important to have the right landlord home insurance to make sure you're covered for any claims you need to make.

Regular home insurance isn't usually enough, especially because you don't get to see the state of the property very often. You don't know whether your tenant is causing any damage to the property. Plus, you can't rely on your tenants to properly and promptly address issues before they spiral. Worse still - if your tenant is injured inside your rental property, you could even be liable if you don't have the right landlord insurance.

Choosing the right type of landlord house insurance

You can use this comparison to find a landlords insurance policy that covers what you need.

There are lots of options for landlord property insurance. Here's a little bit of information about all the types of landlord insurance, UK wide.

Landlord building insurance: This covers the cost of rebuilding your property if the worst happened. This could something like a fire, lightning strike, earthquake, burst pipes or subsidence. The rebuild cost isn't the same as the market value or the price you paid for the property. You can use a rebuild calculator to work out the cost before you take out your insurance.

Landlord contents insurance: Work out how much it would cost to replace the contents in the property. If your property is unfurnished, you'll probably only need a small amount of cover. If it's furnished, you'll need a lot more.

Accidental damage: This covers the cost of damage to your property or its contents, caused accidentally by your tenants. Some insurers may charge you extra to add this feature to your landlord insurance quote.

Landlord liability: This covers you if your tenants are injured or ill because you haven't taken proper care of your property. You can choose a limit of up to £5 million.

Rent guarantee: This covers your rental income if your tenants fail to pay. Some landlord policies automatically include this. But you might need separate rent guarantee cover.

Here's how to choose the right landlord insurance policy.

Do I need landlord insurance?

Landlord insurance gives more cover than regular home insurance. So, if you're a landlord of any sort, it's a good idea to think about getting landlord insurance. That applies whether you rent a house to paying tenants, or rent a house or flat to paying family members.

You should also check whether your mortgage lender requires you to have landlord cover.

If you have a holiday home you might need holiday let insurance.

If you sublet a room in your own house, you won't need landlord insurance. But you'll need to check that subletting is covered by your home insurance. You should also double check that subletting a room is allowed under your mortgage agreement.

How much does landlord insurance cost?

When you choose your landlord insurance it's best to find the best landlord insurance, UK wide. Don't just look specifically for cheap landlord insurance.

The cost of your landlord insurance can vary, depending on a range of factors. These include:

The condition of your property - the better condition it's in, the cheaper your premiums will be

The security measures at your property - better security such as alarms and locks means cheaper insurance

The level of cover you want - you'll pay more if you add extras

Your claims history - the more claims you've made, the more expensive your insurance will be

Your tenant - their employment status can affect the price of your rent guarantee cover

The location of your property - the better and safer the area your property's in, the cheaper your insurance will be.

How to save money on landlord house insurance

There are a few steps you can take to help keep your landlord insurance cost down. These include:

Compare landlord insurance . That way you can get a landlord insurance quote that gives you the cover you need at a good price.

Think about who you're renting to . The kinds of tenants you have will impact the price of your landlord insurance. For example, sociable students are higher risk tenants than an older professional couple.

Check if you need buildings insurance . If you own a flat, the freeholder for the building might already have buildings insurance. If that's the case, you may not need your own buildings insurance.

Don't get too much contents insurance . If you're letting the property unfurnished, you'll only need a small amount. This'll cover things like carpets and light fittings.

Think carefully about what extras you need . Make sure you're only paying for the cover you want.

Keep your property in good condition . If you stay on top of repairs and wear and tear, you'll get a better quote.

Invest in extra security measures. Make sure your property has decent locks, for example.

Only making claims when you need to. The fewer claims you make, the cheaper your quotes will be.

Here's more information about how to save on your landlord insurance.

Compare quotes

Once you've decided what cover you need, you'll need to compare landlord insurance.

Compare as many quotes as possible to make sure you get the best price. When it comes to landlord insurance, cost shouldn't be your top consideration. Discount landlord insurance might be more affordable but, if it doesn't give you the cover you need, it's no good to you.

Don't forget to check the minimum excess you have to pay towards claims. You can talk to your insurer about discounts for choosing a higher excess.

Can you get multi-property landlord insurance?

If you've got more than one rental property, some insurance might offer multi-property landlord insurance. That means you'd have multiple properties covered under one policy. This can sometimes work out cheaper than getting individual policies. But it's always best to compare landlord insurance before you decide which to go for.

How to make a claim on your landlord insurance

Making a claim on your rental property insurance is simple. The important thing is that you fully understand the terms and conditions of your policy when you take property owners insurance out.

To make a claim, you'll need to report any theft or damage to the police (if that's what your claim is for). You'll need to ask for a crime reference number.

If your claim is not for theft or damage, the most important thing is to submit your claim as quickly as possible. Insurance claims can take a long time to process, so it's best to get started early.

Landlord insurance FAQs

Q Do I have to get landlord insurance? A You do not legally have to, but your mortgage lender may need you to have cover. It is also important if you rely on your rent to pay your mortgage. Q Can I cover more than one property under the same policy? A Yes, most landlord insurers offer discounts for portfolio cover. Speak to an insurance broker to find the right portfolio policy for you. Q Am I covered for damage caused by my tenants? A Most insurers can provide cover for malicious damage, but you may have to pay more to include this. Q Should I insure my tenants' contents? A No, your tenants are responsible for insuring their own contents. However, you should insure your own contents if your property is furnished. Q Is loss of rent covered? A It is included if you cannot rent your property because it has been damaged, but you may have to buy cover separately for tenants withholding rent. Q Will boiler breakdown be covered? A You can insure your boiler, but you may have to pay extra to cover it or take out a separate policy. Read more about boiler insurance here.

