Last updated: 19 January 2021
Having boiler insurance means the repairs would be paid for, potentially saving you hundreds of pounds. You might be able to get a boiler service plan included, too.
calling an engineer out
the labour
replacement parts
an annual boiler service by a registered Gas Safe engineer as part of a boiler service plan.
Boiler cover can be used for three main types of gas- and oil-fired boilers. These are conventional boilers, condensing boilers and combination boilers.
With the boiler and controls, you can call an engineer out if your boiler, thermostat or programmer stop working. Sometimes, boiler breakdown cover means you’ll get a new boiler, if it’s under seven years old and can’t be repaired.
Having central heating cover means you won’t have to pay for repairs to your gas central heating system. This includes your radiators and hot water cylinder.
You might also want to think about getting home emergency cover too. This covers things like your plumbing, drains and electrics. You’ll pay more, but you might feel it’s worth it. Find out more about home emergency cover here.
The most basic, cheapest boiler cover is usually just boiler breakdown cover. But if you’re willing to pay more, you could get everything included, such as central heating cover and a boiler service plan.
But if you own your home – or you’re a landlord – it’s a good idea to have boiler insurance. It’ll cover expensive bills if the boiler breaks down. You can find more information here on how landlord boiler cover works.
If you have boiler cover as part of your home insurance policy, there’s no need to get a separate boiler policy. But most of the time, home insurance policies don’t include boiler cover.
It tends to be between £250 and £1,500, depending on your boiler insurance policy and provider. Others offer unlimited cover.
Similarly, some policies allow unlimited call-outs, whereas others might limit you to two a year.
If you know you’ve got an expensive boiler, you’ll need to make sure your policy covers the cost of replacing it if it breaks. A new boiler can cost up to £4,000, so look carefully at the limit on each policy.
This could be things like:
old boilers (usually over seven years old but this does vary)
general maintenance (such as removing sludge)
non-gas appliances or dual-purpose boilers
faults caused by other engineers
faulty showers or taps.
You’ll find that most boiler care policies only cover gas boilers. But you should be able to find specialist policies for boilers that use oil. Check carefully what fuel each policy is for. And see which policy will give you the best boiler service plan for your needs.
Boiler insurance for old boilers is more expensive, so it might be worth replacing your boiler with a newer model.
New boilers are expensive, though exact costs will vary greatly based on the different types and brands. A new boiler will likely set you back somewhere between £500 and £2,500, so make sure you know exactly what type of boiler you are looking for.
A new boiler will usually be significantly more energy efficient than an older model, so installation and replacement costs will be offset by energy savings and lower utility bills in future. However, paying for a new boiler is still a very costly process, so it is important to consider the impact on your finances if your boiler were to break down.
It’s usually around £60, but you might have the option to reduce this when you take out your boiler insurance cover. You might even decide that when you get your boiler cover, no excess is something that’s important to you. There are policies that offer this option. But, remember, the lower your excess, the more you’ll pay for your boiler insurance.
You can call the number at any time if your boiler breaks down.
To do a boiler cover comparison, click on ‘get quotes’ at the top of this page and fill out the information. You’ll get a list of quotes that mean you can compare boiler cover options and make your decision.
Don’t automatically go for the cheapest option when you do your boiler service price comparison. Make sure you look carefully to get the best boiler cover for your needs. You might like to look at boiler cover reviews online too.
Different providers have different cancellation policies, so make sure to check in order to avoid any unexpected charges.
If you pay for your cover in monthly payments, it is likely you will only need to contact your current provider to tell them that you will be cancelling. If you have paid for your cover upfront, make sure to confirm with your provider that you'll get a refund before you take out a new policy.
It might do if you have home emergency cover included, but most policies do not cover boilers as standard.
Yes, because it only covers your boiler and not things like your plumbing or electrics.
Most policies cover gas boilers, as well as conventional, condensing and combination boilers. You may need specialist cover for an oil fired boiler.
Yes, because it can cover expensive bills if the boiler in your rented home breaks down. Here is more on how landlord boiler cover works.