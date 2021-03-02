Investment series: 10 women-led companies worth investing in

The dating app’s unique function which allows women to initiate contact with men first has been wildly popular, with a reported 100 million active users as of 2020.

Bumble’s stock market float made 31-year-old founder Whitney Wolfe Herd the youngest ever female chief executive to take a company public.

The US firm behind dating app Bumble listed its shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange on 11 February and saw its valuation instantly jump to $79 (£56) per share from its launch price of $43 (£31) per share.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, money.co.uk has put together a list of successful women-led companies that could be worth considering for your investment portfolio.

2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

Another US firm, this time it’s Californian semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices. It’s a decent bet that your laptop contains parts from AMD, a leader in providing chips and graphics cards for computers across the globe.

Since taking over as chief executive in 2012 Lisa Su has overseen an over 500% increase in AMD’s stock price. Su’s engineering background must certainly have been a huge boost, with experience working at famous industry names like IBM and Texas Instruments.

Under Su’s leadership the company was promoted into the Fortune 500 index for the first time in 2019. Certainly an investment to keep your eye on.

2 Jan 2020 opening price: $46.86

31 Dec 2020 closing price: $91.71

(95.7% increase)

3. Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)

This stateside car insurance firm has been led by Tricia Griffith since July 2016. \

In that time the insurer’s share price has almost tripled, jumping from $33.24 (£24) per share to a high of $98.88 (£70) at the end of 2020.

One factor thought to have positively affected Progressive’s bottom line during a turbulent year is that with fewer people driving, this meant fewer accidents and therefore fewer insurance claims for the company to have to pay.