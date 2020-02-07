When should you use a credit card or debit card?

Most people use a debit card for day-to-day spending, and a credit card for bigger purchases. But have you ever thought about using your credit card more often? You might benefit from doing so.

How does a debit card work?

If you pay by debit card, the money comes out of your bank account. It’s like you’re paying with cash.

But, with a debit card, if it gets lost or stolen, you can cancel it immediately. You’ll get some fraud protection too.

If you pay with a debit card in a shop, you can either use contactless for smaller amounts, or you can use chip and PIN. You can also use a debit card to take cash out of a cashpoint.

What are the pros and cons of a debit card?

As with anything, debit cards have their pros and cons. Here are some examples.

When’s it better to use a debit card than a credit card?

It’s a good idea to think about when you should use your debit card, rather than a credit card.

It’s wise to use a debit card:

for small everyday purchases such as coffee or groceries

if you already have a lot of debt

if you want to keep track on your spending.

How does a credit card work?

A credit card is a way of spending money you don’t have. You borrow the money and pay it back later – similar to a loan.

But, unlike a loan instead of the provider giving you an agreed sum of money, your card provider gives you a credit limit. You can spend up to that limit as and when you please. It might be a few hundred pounds, or it could be several thousand pounds.

When your monthly credit card statement arrives, you pay it off either in full or in part. You just need to make sure you at least make the minimum monthly repayment.

You can also take cash out using a credit card if you need to, but this can be expensive.

What are the pros and cons of a credit card?