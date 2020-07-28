Alicia Babaee is an award-winning communications specialist and journalist with a passion for simplifying complex information for consumer audiences.
A bridging loan could help you buy a property while you wait for the sale of your existing home.
If you’re buying or selling a property, you might be encouraged to take out indemnity insurance. Indemnity insurance could protect you against some of the things that could go wrong with your property in the future.
You can protect your company against loss of income if you’re unable to trade following an unexpected event. In fact, business interruption insurance could be just what you need to get you through a tricky time.
Whether you’re interested in opening a bank account for a child or baby, we’ll help you choose and open the right account for your little one.
If the coronavirus pandemic has left your business in financial difficulty, you could be eligible for a Bounce Back Loan.
Moving home is one of the most stressful and financially draining things you can do, so here are our top 12 things to arrange before moving day to make your life easier.
If you want to borrow a small sum of cash to repay a debt, or clear an overdraft, you can use a money transfer credit card to move credit into your current account.
When it comes to credit cards vs. debit cards, is one better than the other? Each has its advantages, so it's useful to know when to use one over the other.
If you want to take your business to the next level but don’t have the funds to do so, you could consider getting a business loan.
If you’re looking to buy a property in England or Wales, you’ll notice that they’re either listed as leasehold or freehold. But what’s the difference? We’re here to explain the terms, and share what they might mean for you as a property owner.
If you're not sure a website is secure, there are quick and easy ways to check you aren't risking your personal information. Here are 5 ways to check if a website is legit.
Here is how to prepare yourself for your first credit card application.