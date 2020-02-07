Concession Recession: The lost revenue of football stadiums

Concession Recession

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected many live events. Music gigs, theatres, and sports leagues have all been suspended for months, with some cancelling performances and seasons outright.

However, with the announcement that sports fans will be able to return to their seats later this year, albeit with reduced attendances, money.co.uk took a look at how much franchises are set to lose at the concession stand.

We examined two sports with the biggest risk of losing money from fan’s food orders, American football, and association football.

For association football, we looked at the cost of a pint of beer, a cup of tea, and a pie at each of the Premier League team grounds, and then, using their estimated attendance numbers, we worked out the maximum revenue generated per game and per season.

For the gridiron, we took the cost of a beer and a hot dog, again taking the estimated attendance numbers and working out the revenue for the eight home games in a season, not including playoffs.

We subsequently looked at what the reduction in takings would be with 50%, 40%, 27%, and 20% attendance rates. We used these numbers because a recent study suggested Premier League stadiums could accomodate for 27% of fans with social distancing, and the recent announcement from the New England Patriots that they were aiming for 20% attendance this season.

Premier League

Manchester United finished top of the table in terms of beer, pie, and tea costs, racking up at £11.30 in total. With Old Trafford comfortably the biggest stadium in the league, it means that United stand to lose the most money on concessions this season, even if 20,590 fans can return this season. With only 27% attendance forecasted, the total losses are an eye-watering £622,212 per game or £11,822,026 over the course of a season.

London clubs take the next few spots, as the North London derby is contested at the concessions stands as well, with Tottenham racking up losses of £9,183,468 over the season were you to discount sales from food and drink, compared to £8,750,070 for rivals Arsenal.

The three clubs with the smallest stadiums in the league unsurprisingly stand to lose the lowest totals from there being fewer fans this year, albeit more important revenue for them overall. Newly promoted Fulham and Leeds both feature in the bottom three of our table, due in part to their small stadiums, with Craven Cottage only holding 6,990 potential concession buyers with social distancing and losing £188,971 per game as a result.