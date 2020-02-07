How to build your own house

If you’re going to build your own house, UK wide, you need to prepare for the fact that it’s going to take months, possibly even years, to complete.

No matter how moderate your plans, it’ll be an expensive and stressful undertaking. So building your own home isn’t something you should go into lightly. But, if you’ve ever wondered how to build a house, this guide could help you with your project.

Why build your own house?

If you build your own house it’s likely to end up worth a lot more than what it costs you to construct it – as long the project is managed properly. Technically, if everything goes to plan when you build your own house, you’ll get your ideal home for a fraction of the market price.

Building your own home gives you the freedom to include features that may be impossible or at least very costly to install in other properties. For example, this could include energy efficiency and green features.

If you build your own house, luxuries such as underfloor heating can also be added for a fraction of what it’d cost to install them in an existing property.

Is it cheaper to buy a house or build your own house?

Before you start building your own home, check out your local area to make sure that your dream property isn’t already built and waiting for you.

If you find one that’s a close match, you can work out whether you’d be able to build a replica for less than the asking price of the existing home. If the existing property would need work, then don’t forget to account for renovation costs in your workings out.

If you could build your own version for a fraction of the asking price, it’s worth considering.

Before you plan to build your own house, work out your budget

The costs involved in building your own home can easily spiral out of control if you aren’t realistic.

Make sure you consider the following:

Research the likely costs. This could include land, architects, builders, materials, fixtures, fittings, and everything else you need when you build your own house from scratch Look at your finances and decide whether you can cope with such a huge financial commitment Work out ongoing costs, such as if you’ll be able to afford rent or a mortgage while working on the construction.

It’s always a good idea to include some contingency in your budget in case something unexpected happens.

What affects the price of a self-build?

There are several factors that heavily affect the cost of building your own home.

These include:

Size : Of course a bigger house costs more to build

Location : Where you build your own house will have implications on the price of land and labour

Your involvement : If you can take on some of the work yourself you can reduce the price of the project

Floorplan : The floorplan, shape and layout of your home will affect the price. Did you know that square floorplans are the most cost-effective?

Storeys : Having several storeys can save money because it uses less land and reduces foundation and roof costs per square metre

Spec: Depending on how premium you want your home to be, the costs can vary significantly.

Get a self-build mortgage when building your own home

Unless you have lots of savings or equity in your existing home, it’s likely you’ll need a self-build mortgage.

A self-build mortgage is specifically designed for you if you’re looking to build your own house.

Unlike traditional mortgages, a mortgage to build your own home, UK wide, usually releases the money in stages. This is so you’re able to pay for land, labour and materials as your build progresses.

It’s also common for self-build mortgages to vary the loan to value (LTV) you’re able to borrow to build your own house. For example, you might be offered 75% of the cost of land, but 85% of the projected building cost.

Not all high street banks offer self-build mortgages, so you might need to talk to a specialist provider.

How much does a mortgage to build your own house cost?

Mortgages for building your own home are often priced slightly higher than standard mortgages.

You’ll also need a sizeable deposit up front before any lender will offer you a self-build mortgage.

Find the perfect location to build your own house

If you’re wondering how to build a house, then finding a plot of land is usually one of the first and often most crucial decisions to make.

Your choice of land will be limited by your budget and the land available. So you’ll need to extend your search as widely as possible if you want to build your own house.

Speak to local and online estate agents, look at property websites and check land auctions as a starting point.

Have a look to see if any developers, farmers or utility companies have undeveloped land in the area. If so, you could contact them to find out whether they’re open to offers.

It’s also worth contacting your local council and checking the Homes & Communities Agency website. Through these, you can see whether they have any suitable plots for sale.

Choose the right area to build your own house

There’s a good chance that you already have an idea of where you want to live. But it’s still worth doing a bit of investigation before looking at specific plots.

You should:

Check sites like POLICE.UK to investigate crime levels

Think about how you’ll get to and from work. If you use public transport, check what areas are best served by rail and bus services

If you have a young family you should also check the local catchment schools.

Consider accessibility

There’s little benefit to having a sizeable plot of land if you can’t access it.

Before buying a plot to build your own house, check that there’s access from public roads. Access will allow you (and construction traffic) to drive onto the site without having to pay for right of access over someone else's land.

What else you should check about the land on which you’ll build your own house?

To get the right plot on which to build your own house, you’ll need to make sure you ask the right questions.

Find out:

Is the land on a flood plain?

Is it under a flight path?

Is it close to a rail line or large road?

Are there any planned developments nearby? (property, industrial or otherwise)

Are there are any public rights of way across the land?

Is the plot big enough for your plans?

What are the views like?

Is your property likely to be overlooked by neighbouring homes?

You should also look at the market value of properties in the surrounding area and see how the cost of land compares.

This’ll give you an idea of whether the land’s worth the asking price. It’ll also help you work out whether you’re likely to make a profit if you sell the home later.

Get planning permission to build your own house

Without planning permission, you don’t have a legal right to start construction, so this is a necessary step. Your council could order the destruction of any work at your own cost if you build without getting planning permission first.

Check planning permission rigorously and don’t buy a plot of land until suitable planning permission has been granted.

It currently costs £462 to submit a planning application for a single house in England.

There are two levels of planning permission available. There’s outline planning permission and detailed/full planning permission.

Outline planning permission

This works by granting approval of an outline plan. This means that the plot has permission for a certain type of development to be built on it, but that specific construction plans aren’t yet agreed.

If a plot has outline planning permission, you’ll have to submit a detailed plan for approval before construction can begin.

Note: Outline planning permission is usually valid for three years, before re-application is needed.

Detailed or full planning permission

This is where a full construction proposal has been agreed in detail, for a specific build. This could be for a three-bedroom house or one-bedroom bungalow, for example.

If your plans don’t match the planning permission, you may need to submit further construction plans for approval.

You can use the planning portal website to find your local planning permission office. Through this, you can check details of any planning applications that have already been granted. You can also submit a planning application online.

Once full planning permission is granted, you can start work.

Buy the plot

If you find a plot that ticks all the boxes, you’ll need to put in an offer so you can build your own house on it.

Treat the asking price as a starting point for negotiation and offer an amount you’re happy to pay.

Don’t be afraid to go in with a low price to begin with, especially if you’ve had a mortgage approved in principle. You can always put in a second offer if it’s not accepted.

Stamp duty to build your own house

When building your own home, you only need to pay stamp duty on the cost of the plot itself. You don’t pay any stamp duty on the value of the completed property, unlike when you buy an existing property.

The rules are: