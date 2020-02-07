How to claim on your excess insurance

If you have to pay to make a claim, excess insurance could help you recover the cost. Here is how to make a claim on your excess insurance policy.
You can claim back the cost of compulsory and voluntary excesses, but you should check:
Your claims limit, which is the maximum amount you can recover
The aggregate limit, which is the total amount you can claim during the policy period
If claims for business use are covered, e.g. for your car insurance
If claims made abroad are covered, e.g. for travel insurance or hire car cover
You can only claim for excesses paid on policies in your name. This means you could not claim for an excess if it is paid on a policy in your partner's name.
Here is more information about what is covered by excess insurance
Most policies include a 14-day waiting period, but some are longer. This means that any claims made before the end of this period will not be paid.
Do this as soon as possible. Most insurers will not pay out if you wait more than 31 days to recover your excess after your primary claim.
Contact your insurer: Call the claims number on your policy documents, or send an email to your insurer with details of your claim.
Submit your claims form: You can usually do this by email or post. Some insurers also have online systems, where you can submit your details via a website.
Ask your insurer how long you can expect to wait for your claim to be settled. Most aim to have your claim paid within 15 working days of you sending the required documents.
When you submit your claims form, most insurers will also ask you to send:
A copy of your excess insurance documents
A copy of your main insurance documents, e.g. car insurance certificate
A police report, if you have been given one, for theft or malicious damage claims
Any invoices or receipts, that show the excess you have paid
Your bank details, so your claim can be paid
Check what supporting information you need to send to your insurer when you contact them to make your claim. This will help them process your claim as quickly as possible.
No, unlike most other types of insurance, you do not have to pay to claim on an excess insurance policy.
Most insurers pay the cost of your excess straight into your bank account, so you will need to give them your:
Bank account number
Sort code
If your excess insurance is for hire car cover, the credit or debit card that your excess was taken from will be refunded.
If your insurer will not pay your claim, check your policy documents to see if the reason it has been rejected is explained.
You should then speak to your insurer and ask for a written explanation. If you are still unhappy, you should complain to your insurer in writing.
If they have not resolved your complaint within 8 weeks, you can refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service.