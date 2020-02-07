Find excess insurance with our partner Excess Buddy, so there’s no bill to pay if you have to claim on your car’s or hire vehicle’s insurance policy.
Last updated: 1 May 2022
This type of insurance reimburses the excesses you have to pay on other insurance policies when you claim.
It’s often used alongside car-hire agreements to cover the high excesses found on the car insurance offered by car rental companies.
With excess insurance, you still need to pay the excess when you claim on the primary insurance policy, but you can subsequently recover that cost from your excess policy.
Excess insurance covers compulsory and voluntary excesses on a range of policies, from those on your motor or home insurance. They are particularly useful for reimbursing the high excess charges found on the policies supplied by hire car companies.
You need to agree an excess limit before you take out cover – this is the maximum amount the policy will pay out to cover the excess charges on your other policy or policies. The higher your limit, the more you pay for cover.
Exclusions vary between policies but commonly include:
excesses that go over your policy’s excess limit
events that happened before the start of your policy
claims not covered by your primary policy
excesses that can be claimed from a third party – for example, if they are at fault
claims where you’ve not met the terms of your hire agreement
There are three types of excess insurance to choose from:
Car hire: This covers you when renting out a vehicle where high excesses apply. Cover can be taken on a daily or annual basis, depending on how long you hire the vehicle for or whether you want to cover multiple rentals over the course of a year
Single-policy: Covers the excess on one insurance policy, such as your car or home insurance. This is best for policies where you’ve set a high excess to save on your premium
Lifestyle: A lifestyle policy provides excess cover across a range of insurance policies. This is usually the cheapest way to cover all your policies, but there’s usually a cap on the maximum amount you can claim
If you hire a car, taking out excess cover could save you a lot of money.
Hire cars usually include insurance, but it often comes with a high compulsory excess, such as £1,000. This means it costs at least £1,000 to make a claim.
Excess insurance covers this charge, but you do need to make sure that you’re not breaking the terms of your hire agreement by taking cover from a separate excess insurance provider.
Excess insurance cover can also be used to save money on any policy that features a high compulsory excess.
For example, you may have to pay a high theft excess on your motor insurance or for subsidence claims on your home policy.
If you’re a new or young driver, you may also face higher compulsory excesses because you’re statistically more likely to make a claim. Excess insurance can help cover all these costs.
Get the cover you need by using our comparison to check:
Cost – make sure the cost of cover isn’t more expensive than the cost of paying the excess directly
Claims limits – you pick your limit before you take out cover, so make sure you choose one that’s high enough to cover your compulsory and voluntary excesses
Worldwide cover options – look for a policy that covers you outside the UK if you drive your car abroad or if you’re looking to cover your travel insurance excess
Types of policy – choose between a single or lifestyle policy, depending on whether you want to cover a single insurance policy or several
Policy length – consider daily cover for short term car hire or an annual policy to cover several rentals or protect one or more personal insurance policies
It varies between insurers and depends on what you’re insuring against, but some excess policies can cost as little as £2 a month. Others will be more expensive.
Consider the cost of the excess on the policy or policies you want to cover before taking out an excess insurance policy. Don't buy additional cover if you can cover the excess out of pocket for less than you’d pay for excess cover.
To get the cheapest policy that offers the right cover for you, get as many different quotes as possible using our comparison above.
Look for insurers who will cover the cost of your excess if you need to claim on a hire vehicle policy or your chosen personal insurance, such as car, home or travel cover.
Yes, although cover for motor insurance or car hire is often more widely available. Here are the different types of excess insurance you can buy.
No, it’s not compulsory, but most hire car firms will try to sell you cover. It pays to shop around or get help from a broker.
It depends on the excess charge. If your excess is higher than the cost of an excess insurance policy, you could save money if you need to claim.
Some insurers limit how many times you can claim or place an overall cap on the amount you can claim for. Check the terms of the policy for full details.
No, it does not cost to claim on an excess insurance policy.
Last updated: 14 April, 2022