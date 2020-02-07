Last updated: 1 May 2022

What is excess insurance?

This type of insurance reimburses the excesses you have to pay on other insurance policies when you claim.

It’s often used alongside car-hire agreements to cover the high excesses found on the car insurance offered by car rental companies.

With excess insurance, you still need to pay the excess when you claim on the primary insurance policy, but you can subsequently recover that cost from your excess policy.

What does excess insurance cover?

Excess insurance covers compulsory and voluntary excesses on a range of policies, from those on your motor or home insurance. They are particularly useful for reimbursing the high excess charges found on the policies supplied by hire car companies.

You need to agree an excess limit before you take out cover – this is the maximum amount the policy will pay out to cover the excess charges on your other policy or policies. The higher your limit, the more you pay for cover.

What’s not covered?

Exclusions vary between policies but commonly include:

excesses that go over your policy’s excess limit

events that happened before the start of your policy

claims not covered by your primary policy

excesses that can be claimed from a third party – for example, if they are at fault

claims where you’ve not met the terms of your hire agreement

What type of excess insurance should I get?

There are three types of excess insurance to choose from:

Car hire : This covers you when renting out a vehicle where high excesses apply. Cover can be taken on a daily or annual basis, depending on how long you hire the vehicle for or whether you want to cover multiple rentals over the course of a year

Single-policy : Covers the excess on one insurance policy, such as your car or home insurance. This is best for policies where you’ve set a high excess to save on your premium

Lifestyle: A lifestyle policy provides excess cover across a range of insurance policies. This is usually the cheapest way to cover all your policies, but there’s usually a cap on the maximum amount you can claim

Excess insurance cover when hiring a car

If you hire a car, taking out excess cover could save you a lot of money.

Hire cars usually include insurance, but it often comes with a high compulsory excess, such as £1,000. This means it costs at least £1,000 to make a claim.

Excess insurance covers this charge, but you do need to make sure that you’re not breaking the terms of your hire agreement by taking cover from a separate excess insurance provider.

Other types of excess insurance

Excess insurance cover can also be used to save money on any policy that features a high compulsory excess.

For example, you may have to pay a high theft excess on your motor insurance or for subsidence claims on your home policy.

If you’re a new or young driver, you may also face higher compulsory excesses because you’re statistically more likely to make a claim. Excess insurance can help cover all these costs.

How to find the right excess insurance cover

Get the cover you need by using our comparison to check:

Cost – make sure the cost of cover isn’t more expensive than the cost of paying the excess directly

Claims limits – you pick your limit before you take out cover, so make sure you choose one that’s high enough to cover your compulsory and voluntary excesses

Worldwide cover options – look for a policy that covers you outside the UK if you drive your car abroad or if you’re looking to cover your travel insurance excess

Types of policy – choose between a single or lifestyle policy, depending on whether you want to cover a single insurance policy or several

Policy length – consider daily cover for short term car hire or an annual policy to cover several rentals or protect one or more personal insurance policies

What does excess insurance cost?

It varies between insurers and depends on what you’re insuring against, but some excess policies can cost as little as £2 a month. Others will be more expensive.

Consider the cost of the excess on the policy or policies you want to cover before taking out an excess insurance policy. Don't buy additional cover if you can cover the excess out of pocket for less than you’d pay for excess cover.

How to find the best excess insurance

To get the cheapest policy that offers the right cover for you, get as many different quotes as possible using our comparison above.