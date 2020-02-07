Not only did we discover the most pup-ular dog breeds for tattoos, but we also uncovered the other most beloved pets we get inked on our bodies. Read on to learn more.

But which breed is the most likely to be a muse for our tattoos? Keen to find out, we ran the names of one hundred of the world’s most popular dog breeds, combined with the word ‘tattoo’ through Google, Instagram and Pinterest. This helped to provide us with an overall picture of both the amount of people searching for these specific tattoos, as well as the number of these specific tattoos that have been documented via Instagram and Pinterest.

The most tattooed dog breed

With nearly 25,000 Instagram posts alone, it’s the pug that is the most tattooed breed in the world. The small, wrinkle-nosed pooch has over 103% more tattoo-related posts than the French bulldog, which came in second place. Most famous for their face folds and cute curly tail, pugs have a playful and loving temperament and aren’t a new fashion icon – they were actually Queen Victoria’s favourite dog - she owned 38 during her reign.

If you are looking for tattoo inspiration, our design team have created their very own Pug tattoo template you can download and take with you to your local tattoo artist.

The French bulldog, which takes second place, also shares the pug’s recognizable characteristics of a flat, wrinkled face. Although the pug isn’t the smallest breed in the top 10 – beaten by the Mexican-born Chihuahua which comes in fourth place – it is much smaller in build than the likes of the Doberman pinscher which is third on the list and a Rottweiler which ranks eighth. In fact, it’s smaller dogs that really prove most popular in our tattoo list, with pugs, Frenchies, Chihuahuas and dachshunds all making the top five. Not to say bigger dogs aren’t tattoo-trendy too – greyhounds, rotties and Labradors all proved popular.

The cost of dog tattoos