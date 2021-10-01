Check which credit cards you're eligible for

How our credit card eligibility checker works

You can see which credit cards are most likely to accept your application in minutes with our credit card checker.

Limiting your search to the cards you've got the best chance of getting reduces the risk of damaging your credit score with a rejected application.

Here's how to check if your credit card application will be accepted

How to use our eligibility checker

  • Choose the type of card you want from the dropdown menu. Here's how to find the right type of card for you.

  • Enter your details including your name, address and income, and click through to see your results.

  • See your chances of being accepted. If you've selected a card, you'll see this first followed by the cards most likely to accept you.

  • Reorder your results by things like the representative APR or balance transfer period to help you find the right card.

  • Choose a credit card that's likely to accept you and click the button to start your application. Look for the best credit card for you with the highest chance of acceptance.

How does our eligibility checker work?

The results we show you are supplied by a company called HD Decisions. They use Experian, Equifax and Callcredit to run their credit checks.

It won't leave a mark on your credit record, because it uses a soft search credit check to work out which cards you're likely to get.

Are you guaranteed to be accepted?

We can't guarantee you'll be accepted for any card, but our credit card checker can give you a good idea of which ones you could get.

You'll still need to pass the provider's fraud and identity checks, and the results you get are only valid at the time of checking.

If your results do not show any cards likely to accept your application, this may be because:

  • You have a poor credit record, for example if you've missed payments before

  • You've got little or no credit history to check, for example if you've never had a credit card or loan

  • You don't meet the provider's lending criteria, for example if you're below their minimum age

How to improve your chances of being accepted

If you want to improve your credit score, there are a few steps you can take:

  • Get registered on the electoral roll

  • Check for mistakes on your credit file

  • Pay your bills on time. This includes utility bills and repayments on any debts

  • Reduce the amount of existing debt

  • Keep your credit utilisation low. This is the amount of credit you're using vs the amount of credit available to you. Generally, it's a good idea to keep your credit utilisation at 30% or below

  • Avoid making several applications for credit at the same time

  • Wait at least six months before re-applying for credit if you've been rejected for credit.

If you're struggling to find a card and need to improve your credit record, you could consider a credit building card.

Here's how else you can improve your credit record, including how to get a free credit score.

Credit card eligibility FAQs

Am I eligible for a credit card?

You can find out by using our eligibility checker. You can use it to find the cards most likely to accept you before you apply.

Why do you need my personal details?

We need them to help us find your credit history and generate your chance of acceptance scores.

Which types of cards can I see my chances of acceptance for?

We can show you results for purchase cardsbalance transfer cardsrewards cardscashback cards and money transfer credit cards.

Does a good score mean I'm guaranteed to be approved?

No, you still need to pass the lenders fraud checks and a full credit history check but a good score means you're more likely to be accepted.

Can I get a credit card with bad credit

It's harder to get a card with bad credit but our eligibility checker shows you the cards you're most likely to get. Compare credit cards for bad credit here.

Why don't I have a score for every card?

If you've got scores for some cards, the check has been successful. Not all providers have signed up to the service, so we can't get scores for every card.

Last updated: 14 January, 2021