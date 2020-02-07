How to find car insurance as a new driver

Last updated: May 2021

Edited by Rachel Wait

Whatever your age, your first car insurance policy will probably be the most expensive you ever buy.

But that doesn’t mean you should give up on finding a cheap policy, or at least a cheaper one.

Some insurers will offer much lower premiums than others so it pays to get as many quotes as possible to find the best deals

Never buy your car insurance on price alone; look for the policy with the right cover for you, because the cheapest policy could cost you more in the long run

How to save on new driver insurance

Try a black box policy that records your driving and could mean cheaper cover if you drive safely. Find black box quotes here, and find out how it works here.

Fully comp for new drivers

Get comprehensive cover, which not only gives you the best protection, but can be cheaper than lower levels of cover. This guide explains which level you should get.

Add a named driver to your policy

Add an experienced driver to your policy. Having a safe driver on your insurance could mean lower quotes; find out more about adding drivers to your policy here.

Just make sure they are named only, as adding them as the main driver when you drive most of the time counts as fraud, and could get you in serious trouble and your claim rejected if you are involved in an accident.

This guide has more tips on finding the right cover as a new driver.

Don’t forget your excess

When you make a claim you will have to pay an excess, which is how much of the claim you have to pay yourself, so check how much each policy charges when comparing quotes.