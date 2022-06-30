Business loan repayment calculator

Our loan calculator gives you a quick estimate of what a business loan could cost each month. Enter how much you'd like to borrow, choose how long you'd like to repay it over, and add an interest rate. The rate starts at 9%, the average across the lenders on the panel, and you can change it to see how different rates affect your repayments.

It calculates your monthly repayment as if you pay back the same amount every month until you clear the loan. Each repayment covers some of the interest and some of the amount you borrowed. As you pay off the loan, the lender charges interest on a smaller balance, so more of each payment goes towards what you borrowed.

You'll see three figures:

Minimum monthly repayment - what you'd pay each month (excluding lender fees)

Total interest - the extra you'd pay on top of what you borrowed

Total repayment - everything you'd pay back over the full term, which is the amount borrowed plus the interest (excluding lender fees)

Choosing a longer term (the length of time you take to repay the loan) lowers your monthly repayment, but you’ll usually pay more interest overall. A shorter term generally does the opposite.

Please note: this isn't a quote or an offer of credit; these figures are estimates, so please use them as a guide. The rate a lender offers you may differ from 9%, and lenders may charge extra costs such as fees, which the calculator doesn't include. Always confirm your actual repayments with the lender and compare business loans to see what lenders could offer you.