You can find the best pound to ruble deal by following these steps:
Choose how much to exchange: This will help your search by cutting out travel money companies that do not offer the exchange amount you need.
Compare exchange rates: The exchange rate tells you the amount of Russian rubles you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the rate offered, the more you could get for your money.
Look out for fees: You could face a fee from travel money companies for delivering your currency to you, or you could look for a free collection option.
You should always deduct any fees from the amount you have to exchange when comparing, as this can affect the deal you get.
For example, if you wanted to exchange £300 into Russian rubles (₽):
A rate of 86.51 with a delivery fee of £5 would leave you with £295 to exchange, offering you ₽25,520.45.
A lower rate of 86.47 with no delivery fee would let you exchange the full £300, offering you ₽25,941.
Can you exchange your leftover rubles to pounds?
Yes, but look for the best ruble to pound exchange rate to make sure you're getting the most back for your leftover currency.
You could use a currency buy back company to convert your unused rubles into pounds. You can find currency buy back companies here.
Russian ruble FAQs
Will I get the same Russian ruble rate on the high street?
No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online providers need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
Should I buy my Russian rubles early or wait?
There is no guarantee the rate will be better or worse at any time, so it depends on how far in advance of your trip you want your travel money.
Is my travel money protected abroad?
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.
Is my money protected if a provider goes bust?
No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed.