Compare online trading platform

Online stock trading is the process of buying and selling company shares over the internet. It's sometimes called share dealing.

You do this by using a stock trading platform. A trading platform is software that you use to conduct your trading. This includes opening, closing, and managing market positions through a financial intermediary such as an online broker.

If you're interested in online stock trading, you'll need to open a stock trading or share dealing account online. Then you can add money to it and start to buy shares online and sell them as a way of making money.

A 'share' is a unit of ownership in a particular company. Share dealing allows you to buy stock in companies such Apple, Facebook or Google and then sell that stock for a profit when the price of the stock rises in future.

How can an online stock broker help?

Online stock brokers act as middlemen between you and the stock market.

There are three different types of stock brokers:

Advisory brokers: These are brokers who suggest the shares you should buy. Execution only brokers: These brokers only make the trades you instruct them to. Discretionary brokers: These brokers act on your behalf buying and selling shares at their own discretion to earn you the most profit.

Should I choose the cheapest broker?

While costs should no doubt be a consideration, with today's options for commission-free trades, it's a good idea to consider other things. These could be things like access to the number of investments or training tools, which may be more valuable than savings a little on your purchasing shares.

How to find the best trading platform, UK wide

Different stock trading platforms offer varying features and fee structures. So when looking for the best trading platform, UK residents should think about these factors:

Fees: All online market trading platforms, UK wide, charge you a fee for each transaction you make. This is the case whether you want to buy shares online or sell them. If you're doing a larger trade, the fee might be calculated as a percentage of the transaction. Some providers also charge an ongoing annual or monthly fee on top of this. The best platforms usually have more fancy features, which will cost you more.

Ease of use: Online stock trading can be complex. Often you'll need to respond quickly to market changes. So look for a share dealing platform that lets you make fast, accurate, hassle-free trades.

Access to data and research: The best online trading platform for your needs will give real-time market updates. Others give dynamic or delayed market updates. And sometimes, a share dealing platform will give you research and broker analysis on individual stocks. This information can be helpful to make decisions about which shares to buy.

Trade options: Look at what options are available for you to buy shares or sell them. Can you buy or sell shares at a set price? Are stop loss orders an option? This will help reduce your risk.

Margin loans: Some people borrow money to help build their investment portfolio. If you want to do this, check to see if your share dealing platform or online broker offers margin loans.

Security: How secure is the platform? The best trading platform will make sure your funds are safe.

Stock trading platforms can come in the form of desktop software, web-based platforms, or even smartphone apps.

What is a stop-loss order?

A stop-loss order is an order placed with a broker to buy or sell once the stock reaches a certain price. The purpose of a stop-loss order is to limit losses. For example, if the stop loss order is set to 5% below the price you bought the shares, the broker will sell the shares if the price of the stock falls by 5%.

Choosing the best stock trading app

There are a few online trading apps you might want to try before you commit. Each has different features and designs.

It's hard to say which is the best online trading platform, UK wide. But when you're choosing you should think about factors such as share selection, design and extra features.

The best stock trading app should offer you a wide variety of stocks to trade. If it has a limited share selection, and the shares you want to buy aren't on the app, you could miss out on important money-making opportunities.

The design of an online trading app should make it easy to use. It's important that you can find all the features and tools you need quickly.

Some stock trading apps offer extra features, like demo accounts and stop loss functions.

When you're trying to choose the best online stock broker, you should look at what they offer in these areas.

What is the best trading platform?

The best share dealing platform for you is the one that suits your financial needs and your investing strategy.

Some well-known and reputed online stock trading platforms include:

Degiro

Hargreaves Lansdown

IG

Interactive Investor

Saxo Markets.

How do you make money through stock trading?

You make money by buying shares at one price and selling it for a higher price. Keep in mind that stock prices can fluctuate over time.

What to think about before you invest

Before you start to buy shares online you should remember to keep a few things in mind:

Only invest what you can afford to lose in online trading. Remember, there's no guarantee you'll get your money back. When you're stock trading, start with small investments. This'll give you time to get used to the process of buying and selling shares on whichever you feel is the best trading platform for you. This is especially important if you're new to online trading. Before you start trading online, research each company you want to buy and sell shares from. Visiting their website and search for economic news stories about them.

Paying tax on shares

If your shares are held in an ISA, you will not need to pay tax on your profit or purchases. If they are not in an ISA, you may need to pay stamp duty and capital gains tax.

Stamp Duty Reserve Tax (SDRT) will be 0.5% of the trade's value if you buy UK shares that are settled through CREST (the UK electronic settlement system).

You will still need to pay 0.5% SDRT, but rounded up to the nearest multiple of £5 and only on trades with a value of over £1,000 if you buy shares that cannot go through the CREST system (known as 'residual securities').

The amount of capital gains tax you pay when you sell your shares will depend on your income tax bracket and how much money you make from the sale. In the 2021/22 tax year, capital gains tax is 10% for basic rate taxpayers and 20% for higher and additional rate taxpayers.

There is a capital gains tax-free allowance of £12,300 for the 2021/22 tax year. This means your gains would need to exceed £12,300 in order for you to be required to pay capital gains tax.

Top tips to for online stock trading, UK wide

Although everyone has their own investment needs and goals, essentially the end goal is make as much of a return on your investment as you can.

Here are some tips based on conventional wisdom that investors can keep in mind: