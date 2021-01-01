Yes, there are many providers who offer a bank card for kids. Children as young as six years old can get some prepaid cards, but they need an adult to manage the account.

Some providers set a minimum age of 18 or 21, but all the prepaid cards in this comparison accept under 18s.

Should you get a debit card for you children

Parent should make the decision on whether their child is ready to have a debit card. Many parents might choose to get a kids debit card, so that they can instil financial literacy from an early age.

The advantage of a kids debit card, is that you can only spend the many that's on the card. And parents can monitor and track what their children are spending on.

Some prepaid cards allow parents to set spending limits or controls on where the card can be used.

What prepaid cards for kids can you get?

You could get a prepaid card in your own name, but some providers need permission from your parents if you are under 18. You can pay money onto the card yourself, but a family member can also top it up at any time.

A kids debit card is usually taken out and managed by a parent, who can order a card for you too. The person managing the account needs to be over 18 and can add money or set spending limits.

You can use your card to make purchases or withdraw cash, like using a credit or debit card. But they do not let you borrow money; you can only spend funds you have already added to the balance.

Everything you need to know about how prepaid cards work

Check the cost of bank cards for kids

Use this comparison to see how much a kids debit card can cost. Prepaid cards can come with:

A fee when you buy the card

A monthly or annual fee

A cash withdrawal fee

A fee when you buy anything with the card

A charge for adding money to the card's balance

Fees for using the card outside the UK

Work out how often you are likely to use the card so you can find the cheapest one.

For example, if you want the card only for emergencies, one with no monthly fees could be cheapest. If you plan to use it regularly, a card with free transactions could be best.

Once you have worked out which is cheapest, you can apply online through the provider's website to a kids debit card.

Teenager prepaid card FAQs

Q How old do I have to be to get a prepaid card? A 18 for some cards, but younger people could get a card with parental permission. Some providers issue cards to anyone over 6 years old. Q Can I go overdrawn on a prepaid card? A No, they do not let you borrow money in any way. You can only spend what you have already added to the card. Q Can I get more than one card? A Yes, some let you take out additional cards for other people, e.g. your kids. They can only spend the money added to their own card. Q Can I use my prepaid card abroad? A Yes, they can be used worldwide. Travel prepaid cards are usually cheaper to use if they hold the currency you want to spend in. Q Can I use it to buy things online? A Yes, you can use them anywhere that accepts the company that processes the transactions (Visa or MasterCard). This includes shops, ATMs or online.

About our prepaid cards comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include prepaid cards that accept under 18s from our panel of providers. They are all from providers either directly regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority or providers that are partnered with a company regulated by the FCA. Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 24 August, 2020