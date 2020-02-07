Compare the costs of these prepaid cards to find one that can be topped up with euros and used to spend abroad for less.
Compare cards
Use our prepaid card table to find one that offers all the features you need that will cost the least in fees.
Check the eligibility
Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen card, and have proof of ID.
Apply for the card you want
Click 'view deal' and fill out the application form on the provider's website with your personal details.
Start using your prepaid card
Once you receive the card and your PIN, start to use and manage your prepaid card.
|Permanent UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Additional Cardholders Minimum Age
|18 years
You can find a prepaid card using this comparison, which only includes cards that let you keep your balance in euros.
When you have found the best travel card, you can apply online through the provider's website. Once your application is accepted they will send you the card by post.
Here is how to choose the cheapest euro prepaid card deal:
Prepaid cards can be more secure than cash because you can cancel them if they are stolen.
They can also be one of the cheapest ways to spend abroad. This comparison shows how much each card costs. You can compare the fees for:
Buying the card
Holding the account (charged monthly or annually)
Withdrawing cash
Spending on the card
Adding money to the card's balance
Using the card outside the UK
You can then pick one that suits how you will use it. For example, if you want one to keep long term but only use it occasionally, look for low or no monthly fees.
If you will withdraw cash frequently, look for a card with no cash withdrawal fees.
Here are all the fees and costs that come with prepaid cards you can use abroad
The balance in euros you get when you pay money onto your prepaid card depends on the exchange rate.
If you added £250 to your prepaid card:
An exchange rate of 1.2 euros per pound would give you €300
An exchange rate of 1.3 euros per pound would give you €325
The exchange rate is applied when you top up your card. If the rate changes later, it does not affect the balance in euros on your card.
Exchange rates change frequently, but check that a prepaid card usually offers competitive rates before you apply for it.
You can get prepaid cards that just hold a balance in euros. But if you spend in a country that does not use the euro, it converts to the local currency each time you spend on it, which can work out more expensive.
Multi currency cards can hold several separate balances at once, each in a different currency. For example, you could have €200, $150 and £100 on the same card.
Yes, they can be used worldwide. Travel prepaid cards are usually cheaper to use if they hold the currency you want to spend in.
Yes, you can use a prepaid card in a cash machine outside the UK. But some cards come with fees for this.
All of the cards on this table can hold a balance in euros. Some are multi currency cards, which also let you load other currencies onto them too.
Yes, they can be used to pay or withdraw cash in the UK. There may be fees or even an exchange rate if your card only holds euros.
This depends on the company that processes the transactions (Visa or MasterCard) and your card provider, who may take a cut too.
Yes, some providers let you send or receive money from abroad through your online account.
We include prepaid cards that can be loaded with euros from our panel of providers. They are all from providers either directly regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority or providers that are partnered with a company regulated by the FCA. Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 22 February, 2022