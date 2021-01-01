It is a prepaid bank account that can issue cards to you and one other person.

The cards will be linked to the same account, but can be in issued to different people. Some providers can give up to extra three cards to the same account.

Work out what type of card you need

This comparison includes prepaid cards for:

Using abroad : These cards let you hold different currencies on them, and charge lower fees for use abroad than normal prepaid cards.

Business use : These are held in your company's name and can be issued to several different people for business spending.

Teenagers: You can get this card if you are under 18 years old.

Watch out for fees

Prepaid cards can come with several fees, including:

Administration fees : This is a monthly or annual fee for having your card, but not every provider charges this.

Loading fees : This is a fee charged when you load money onto your card. How much you pay could depend on how you add money.

Transaction fees : This is a fee you pay each time you make transaction with your prepaid card.

Cash withdrawal fees: This is a fee charged every time you withdraw money from an ATM using your prepaid card.

You may also be charged for adding extra prepaid cards to your account. This comparison shows what fees each card charges so you can work out which is cheapest.

Joint prepaid cards FAQs

Q Can I go overdrawn on a prepaid card? A No, you can only spend what you have already added to the card. Q Can I use a prepaid card abroad? A Yes, they can be used worldwide, and travel prepaid cards are usually cheaper if they hold the currency you spend in. Q How old do I have to be to get a prepaid card? A 18 for some cards, but younger people could get a card with parental permission. Some providers give cards to anyone over 6 years old. Q Is my prepaid card protected by Section 75? A No, but the Chargeback scheme could help you get your money back if something goes wrong with a transaction.

About our prepaid cards comparison