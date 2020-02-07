How to insure multiple pets at once

If you have more than one pet it can be cheaper and easier to insure them on the same policy. Here is how to get the right multi pet insurance for you.
It is a pet insurance policy that covers two or more pets at once.
Your pets will be grouped under the same policy, but each pet will have a separate claim limit. So if you have cover of £5,000 for vet fees you can claim up to this amount for each pet.
There is usually a limit of between six and ten animals you can cover under a multi pet policy, depending on the insurer.
It can be cheaper than insuring each pet separately because insurers can offer a discount for each animal you add to a multi pet policy.
There are two ways insurers can give you a discount:
Some insurers offer a set discount for each additional pet on the policy, usually £12 a year.
If you have a cat and two dogs to insure under a multi pet policy with a discount of £12 per pet:
Two dog insurance quotes of £200 each per year
Cat insurance quote of £150 per year
A discount of £12 for each pet
Total policy price £550 - £36 = £514
Other insurers offer a percentage discount for each additional pet added after the first, usually around 10%:
Cat insurance quote of £150 per year with no discount
Two dog insurance quotes of £200 per year with a 10% discount of £20 each
Total policy price of £550 - £40 = £510
Make sure you insure the pet that will cost the least to cover first, so you that the discount is applied to the more expensive pets.
Do not assume a multi pet discount will always make it your cheapest option.
You should still shop around for individual policies for each of your pets to see if this works out cheaper. You might find:
Two dog insurance quotes with different insurers for £175 each
A cat insurance quote of £125
Total of all policies would be £475
Multi pet insurance will give you the same protection as a standard policy, including cover for:
The cost of vet treatment
The death of your pet through illness or accidental injury
Theft of your pet
Yes, most insurers will let you add or remove pets from your policy.
Adding pets: You will need to call your insurer to add extra pets to an existing policy. You should get a discount for the pet you add, as long as you have not exceeded the pet limit for the policy.
Removing pets: Most insurers will let you remove a pet from your policy and reduce the cost if you have not made a claim. However, if you have claimed you may need to pay the full amount until the end of the policy period.
To find the best cover for multiple pets you should:
Get quotes for separate policies too because this could work out cheaper
Choose the polices that offer the best cover for your pets
This guide explains what pet insurance cover you should look for.
