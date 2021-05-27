Where in the UK are dangerous animals being kept as pets?

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary series, Tiger King, following private zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic, who kept over 50 species of endangered and exotic animals at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, including over 200 big cats such as tigers, lions, pumas, and more.

But is the UK home to its very own Joe Exotic wannabes? For these kinds of dangerous and exotic pets, it’s not just the usual costs such as vet bills and pet insurance that you need to worry about, you actually need to hold a special licence too.

We’ve submitted Freedom of Information requests to councils around the UK to find out how many licenses are held to keep wild, dangerous, or exotic animals and which species are being kept.

The UK’s dangerous animal hotspots

While many of the councils around the UK reported that they received no applications to keep these kinds of animals, here are the ones which received the most applications in the last five years.