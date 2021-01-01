Last updated: 11 August 2020

Finding pet insurance for pre-existing conditions is possible, but most insurers do not cover existing medical conditions.

If your pet has had medical problems in the past, you may be able to find a policy which covers them by using our comparison above to compare pet insurance. Pre-existing conditions, UK providers will usually say, increase the risk of you needing to make a claim. Therefore expect these policies to be more expensive.

What conditions can you cover?

Historic conditions: These are conditions your pet had in the past but no longer suffers from.

Chronic conditions: These are long term medical problems your pet has when you take out cover, and are usually conditions they will have for their whole life.

You can find cover for historic conditions using the comparison above, but most insurers only cover them once your pet has been symptom and treatment free for at least two years.

There are currently no pet insurance companies that cover chronic conditions.

Make sure to look for specialised policies if your pet has a particularly unusual existing illness. For specialist pet insurance, UK providers are likely to charge far more than standard cover.

It is worth considering whether this extra cost will be more expensive over time than paying for treatment up front. With specialist pet insurance, UK providers may also prevent you claiming for a certain period of time or charge a much higher excess.

Can you get a policy if your pet is ill?

Yes, you can cover them against illnesses or injuries they could develop in the future, as well as things like theft, loss, death and third party liability.

However, a provider offering pet insurance for pre-existing conditions is rare. For example, if your pet has a skin problem when you take out your policy, your insurer will not cover the cost of any treatment they need for it.

When you apply for pet insurance, pre-existing conditions that your pet suffers from must be declared. Any chronic conditions will be excluded from your policy.

This guide outlines everything a pet insurance policy can cover.

