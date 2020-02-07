Waggel Pet Insurance
|Maximum pet value
|Unlimited
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum cat age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum cat age when cover starts
|8 weeks
|Maximum dog age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum dog age when cover starts
|8 weeks
Getting insurance for your pet's existing medical condition can be tricky. Compare policies from these companies that offer cover for pets who are already unwell.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Have a look through our best options for existing condition pet insurance from our product table. Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the most competitive pet insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.
2
Retrieve your quote
Once you've seen a provider that you're interested in enter a few details to retrieve the quote. Have a look through a few options as cost can vary significantly between providers. Shopping around will increase the chances of finding the a cheaper policy that covers your pet for their existing conditions.
3
Apply and save
The cheapest pet insurance option might catch your eye however before selecting a plan just because it's competitive ensure to check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim. Once you've found the best option for covering your pet simply apply.
Accident only pet insurance covers your pet's injuries if they have an accident. It's the most basic, cheapest pet insurance. Some policies give a low level of cover for vet fees if your pet gets ill as a result of their accident.
A time limited pet insurance policy lets you claim for a specific condition, for a set time period (usually one year). Once the time period has expired, you will have to pay to treat your pet's condition yourself.
A max benefit pet insurance policy will let you claim for vet treatment, plus select other costs, up to a set limit, such as £8,000. Your insurer won't pay out once your costs begin to exceed that limit.
Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive type of pet insurance. It is also the most expensive. It lets you claim up to a set amount, such as £12,000, for each year of your pet's life, for any condition they suffer.
Finding pet insurance for pre-existing conditions is sometimes possible. But you should be aware that the majority of insurers don't cover existing medical conditions. So it might be tricky to find.
If your pet's had medical problems in the past, but has been better for a while, you may be able to find a policy which covers them for their condition. Use our comparison above to compare pet insurance.
Pre-existing conditions, UK providers will usually say, increase the risk of you needing to make a claim. Therefore, you can expect these policies to be more expensive.
Although pet insurance isn't a legal requirement, it could be very helpful financially if your pet needs veterinary treatment.
Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?
A pre-existing condition can mean several different things, and every insurer will have their own definition.
For example, it could be a condition that:
began - or showed symptoms - before you took the policy out
is the result of an illness or injury your pet had before you took the policy out
ends up being linked to a diagnosis your pet already had before you took the policy out
Pre-existing conditions can fall into different categories and some are easier to find cover for than others.
Historic conditions: These are conditions that your pet has had in the past but no longer suffers from. You can find cover for historic conditions using the comparison above. But most insurers only cover historic conditions if your pet's been symptom-free and treatment-free for a set amount of time. They may need to have been symptom-free and treatment-free for anything from three months to two years. And you may only be offered a limited level of cover.
Chronic conditions: These are long-term medical problems your pet has when you take out cover. They're usually conditions that they'll have for their whole life. Common examples of chronic conditions include: diabetes, cancer, obesity and allergies. Cats may also be susceptible to asthma and urinary tract infections, while dogs may be more likely to develop glaucoma or arthritis. There are currently no pet insurance companies that cover chronic conditions.
Hereditary/congenital conditions: These are genetic conditions. They tend to affect pedigree/pure-bred animals as they can be a result of in-breeding. Some insurance companies will cover these, but you might find there's a limit on how much you can claim for them. But it's wise to get cover at the earliest possible opportunity, before your pet develops any hereditary conditions. That way, you can make sure you're covered, whatever happens.
Bi-lateral conditions: These are conditions that affect both sides of your pet's body. For example, this could be hip dysplasia, cataracts, luxating patellas or cruciate ligament issues. Some policies cover these and others don't.
If your pet has a particularly unusual existing illness, you could try to find a specialised policy. For specialist pet insurance, UK providers are likely to charge far more than they would for standard cover.
You'll then have to decide which is likely to be the best option. Will the specialist work out more expensive over time? Or would it be more expensive to pay upfront for the vet's bills for treatment?
With specialist pet insurance, UK providers may also prevent you claiming for a certain period of time after taking it out. Alternatively, they might charge a much higher excess.
You can still easily cover your pet, even if they've got pre-existing conditions. You're likely to be able to get cover for them against things like:
vet's fees for illnesses they develop during the term of your policy
vet's fees for injuries they could have in the future
theft
loss (and advertising for lost animals)
death
legal advice
third party liability
pet boarding fees if you can't look after them because you've fallen ill
However, it's rare to find a provider offering pet insurance for pre-existing conditions. For example, if your pet has a skin problem when you take out your policy, your insurer won't cover the cost of any treatment they need for it. But they'll cover them if they develop another, unrelated illness.
When you apply for pet insurance, pre-existing conditions that your pet suffers from must be declared. Any chronic conditions they have will be excluded from your policy.
This guide outlines everything a pet insurance policy can cover.
If your insurer found out, your cover could be cancelled. If you've had an insurance policy cancelled, your premiums will go up significantly next time you try to take out insurance.
Yes. If you've made a claim on your pet insurance policy, you're likely to find that it's a lot easier to stay with the same insurance company. Switching to a new one can be tricky, as a new insurer is unlikely to give you cover for the condition you've claimed for.
However, because you've claimed, the price of your policy could rise significantly. In this instance, you may choose to switch to a cheaper insurer and lose cover for the condition you've claimed for. You'll still be insured for many other things that could go wrong.
Self-funding pet insurance means deciding not to insure certain conditions, particularly those which might be cheaper to fund yourself.
For example, some illnesses can be easily treated with tablets that you can buy yourself instead of claiming for them. You could leave those illnesses out of your policy, which will reduce the cost of the insurance.
Some illnesses can be very expensive to treat and impossible to insure. If this is the case and you're concerned that you can't meet your pet's healthcare needs, you could talk to veterinary charities to see if they can help. The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals – or PDSA – is a well-known one.
Veterinary charities will have strict criteria around who they can help, usually based on your income and where you live. But you won't know if you qualify unless you speak to them to discuss your eligibility and situation.
Last updated: 17 March 2022