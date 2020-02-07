<Pet Insurance

Compare existing condition pet insurance

Getting insurance for your pet's existing medical condition can be tricky. Compare policies from these companies that offer cover for pets who are already unwell.

Compare cheap pet insurance from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal.

How to compare pet insurance for existing conditions

1

Enter your details

Have a look through our best options for existing condition pet insurance from our product table. Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the most competitive pet insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.

2

Retrieve your quote

Once you've seen a provider that you're interested in enter a few details to retrieve the quote. Have a look through a few options as cost can vary significantly between providers. Shopping around will increase the chances of finding the a cheaper policy that covers your pet for their existing conditions.


3

Apply and save

The cheapest pet insurance option might catch your eye however before selecting a plan just because it's competitive ensure to check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim. Once you've found the best option for covering your pet simply apply.

Pet insurance deals

Money.co.uk Exclusive: 1 Month Free
Waggel Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 a year
Discounts
Introductory discount
Waggel Pet Insurance
1 month free for money.co.uk customers. Waggel offer a comprehensive Lifetime policy that covers reoccurring conditions and includes dental. It allows you to adjust the coverage and excess so that you can find a price to suit your budget.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Voted Pet Insurance Provider Of The Year at the 2021 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards
ManyPets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£15,000 a year
Discounts
15% multi-pet discount
ManyPets Pet Insurance
Over 400,000 pets covered. 18,600 - 5 star reviews on Feefo. FREE unlimited video calls with a vet, 24/7 so you can get expert advice whenever you need it. Hassle-free claims - Online claims with no forms and we we’ll update you as your claim is settled.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Direct Line Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks to 10 years
Maximum vet fees
£8,000 per condition
Discounts
A multi-pet discount
Direct Line Pet Insurance
Get 12 months pet insurance for the price of 9 when you buy online. Introductory online discount applied over first 12 months.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed. Underwritten by U K Insurance Limited.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts10 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
Pet-Insurance.co.uk offer both standard and lifetime pet insurance for dogs and cats, designed to suit your individual needs. Their policies can help protect against unforeseen Vet's Fees costs, and much more.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
2021 Feefo Platinum Award Winner
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
5 weeks to 12 years
Maximum vet fees
£7,500 per condition
Discounts
20% introductory discount
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
20% online discount for new customers, and as specialists, can pay the vet direct, offer free direct debiting, have 3rd party liability for dogs as standard, offer a range of cover to suit all budgets and love pets.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts12 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
Our Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 per condition
Discounts
-
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
The Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Free and unlimited access to online veterinary experts
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
New cover starts for pets aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£6,000 per condition a year
Discounts
-
Animal Friends Pet Insurance
Award-winning specialist pet insurance for dogs, cats & horses. UK call centre. Animal Friends donates from their profits to animal welfare charities.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks

Looking for another type of pet insurance?

Can you insure a pet with medical conditions?

Finding pet insurance for pre-existing conditions is sometimes possible. But you should be aware that the majority of insurers don't cover existing medical conditions. So it might be tricky to find.

If your pet's had medical problems in the past, but has been better for a while, you may be able to find a policy which covers them for their condition. Use our comparison above to compare pet insurance.

Pre-existing conditions, UK providers will usually say, increase the risk of you needing to make a claim. Therefore, you can expect these policies to be more expensive.

Although pet insurance isn't a legal requirement, it could be very helpful financially if your pet needs veterinary treatment.

Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?

What conditions can you cover?

A pre-existing condition can mean several different things, and every insurer will have their own definition.

For example, it could be a condition that:

  • began - or showed symptoms - before you took the policy out

  • is the result of an illness or injury your pet had before you took the policy out

  • ends up being linked to a diagnosis your pet already had before you took the policy out

Pre-existing conditions can fall into different categories and some are easier to find cover for than others.

  • Historic conditions: These are conditions that your pet has had in the past but no longer suffers from. You can find cover for historic conditions using the comparison above. But most insurers only cover historic conditions if your pet's been symptom-free and treatment-free for a set amount of time. They may need to have been symptom-free and treatment-free for anything from three months to two years. And you may only be offered a limited level of cover.

  • Chronic conditions: These are long-term medical problems your pet has when you take out cover. They're usually conditions that they'll have for their whole life. Common examples of chronic conditions include: diabetes, cancer, obesity and allergies. Cats may also be susceptible to asthma and urinary tract infections, while dogs may be more likely to develop glaucoma or arthritis. There are currently no pet insurance companies that cover chronic conditions.

  • Hereditary/congenital conditions: These are genetic conditions. They tend to affect pedigree/pure-bred animals as they can be a result of in-breeding. Some insurance companies will cover these, but you might find there's a limit on how much you can claim for them. But it's wise to get cover at the earliest possible opportunity, before your pet develops any hereditary conditions. That way, you can make sure you're covered, whatever happens.

  • Bi-lateral conditions: These are conditions that affect both sides of your pet's body. For example, this could be hip dysplasia, cataracts, luxating patellas or cruciate ligament issues. Some policies cover these and others don't.

If your pet has a particularly unusual existing illness, you could try to find a specialised policy. For specialist pet insurance, UK providers are likely to charge far more than they would for standard cover.

You'll then have to decide which is likely to be the best option. Will the specialist work out more expensive over time? Or would it be more expensive to pay upfront for the vet's bills for treatment?

With specialist pet insurance, UK providers may also prevent you claiming for a certain period of time after taking it out. Alternatively, they might charge a much higher excess.

Can you get a policy if your pet is ill?

You can still easily cover your pet, even if they've got pre-existing conditions. You're likely to be able to get cover for them against things like:

  • vet's fees for illnesses they develop during the term of your policy

  • vet's fees for injuries they could have in the future

  • theft

  • loss (and advertising for lost animals)

  • death

  • legal advice

  • third party liability

  • pet boarding fees if you can't look after them because you've fallen ill

However, it's rare to find a provider offering pet insurance for pre-existing conditions. For example, if your pet has a skin problem when you take out your policy, your insurer won't cover the cost of any treatment they need for it. But they'll cover them if they develop another, unrelated illness.

When you apply for pet insurance, pre-existing conditions that your pet suffers from must be declared. Any chronic conditions they have will be excluded from your policy.

This guide outlines everything a pet insurance policy can cover.

Here is how to find the right policy for your pet

Existing condition pet insurance FAQs

Why compare pet insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing pet insurance, UK pet owners could save money on their policy. The best value pet insurance will offer the cover pets need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK pet insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Dental pet insurance

Low excess pet insurance

Last updated: 17 March 2022