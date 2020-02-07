Can you insure a pet with medical conditions?

Finding pet insurance for pre-existing conditions is sometimes possible. But you should be aware that the majority of insurers don't cover existing medical conditions. So it might be tricky to find.

If your pet's had medical problems in the past, but has been better for a while, you may be able to find a policy which covers them for their condition. Use our comparison above to compare pet insurance.

Pre-existing conditions, UK providers will usually say, increase the risk of you needing to make a claim. Therefore, you can expect these policies to be more expensive.

Although pet insurance isn't a legal requirement, it could be very helpful financially if your pet needs veterinary treatment.

Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?

What conditions can you cover?

A pre-existing condition can mean several different things, and every insurer will have their own definition.

For example, it could be a condition that:

began - or showed symptoms - before you took the policy out

is the result of an illness or injury your pet had before you took the policy out

ends up being linked to a diagnosis your pet already had before you took the policy out

Pre-existing conditions can fall into different categories and some are easier to find cover for than others.

Historic conditions: These are conditions that your pet has had in the past but no longer suffers from. You can find cover for historic conditions using the comparison above. But most insurers only cover historic conditions if your pet's been symptom-free and treatment-free for a set amount of time. They may need to have been symptom-free and treatment-free for anything from three months to two years. And you may only be offered a limited level of cover.

Chronic conditions: These are long-term medical problems your pet has when you take out cover. They're usually conditions that they'll have for their whole life. Common examples of chronic conditions include: diabetes, cancer, obesity and allergies. Cats may also be susceptible to asthma and urinary tract infections, while dogs may be more likely to develop glaucoma or arthritis. There are currently no pet insurance companies that cover chronic conditions.

Hereditary/congenital conditions: These are genetic conditions. They tend to affect pedigree/pure-bred animals as they can be a result of in-breeding. Some insurance companies will cover these, but you might find there's a limit on how much you can claim for them. But it's wise to get cover at the earliest possible opportunity, before your pet develops any hereditary conditions. That way, you can make sure you're covered, whatever happens.

Bi-lateral conditions: These are conditions that affect both sides of your pet's body. For example, this could be hip dysplasia, cataracts, luxating patellas or cruciate ligament issues. Some policies cover these and others don't.

If your pet has a particularly unusual existing illness, you could try to find a specialised policy. For specialist pet insurance, UK providers are likely to charge far more than they would for standard cover.

You'll then have to decide which is likely to be the best option. Will the specialist work out more expensive over time? Or would it be more expensive to pay upfront for the vet's bills for treatment?

With specialist pet insurance, UK providers may also prevent you claiming for a certain period of time after taking it out. Alternatively, they might charge a much higher excess.

Can you get a policy if your pet is ill?

You can still easily cover your pet, even if they've got pre-existing conditions. You're likely to be able to get cover for them against things like:

vet's fees for illnesses they develop during the term of your policy

vet's fees for injuries they could have in the future

theft

loss (and advertising for lost animals)

death

legal advice

third party liability

pet boarding fees if you can't look after them because you've fallen ill

However, it's rare to find a provider offering pet insurance for pre-existing conditions. For example, if your pet has a skin problem when you take out your policy, your insurer won't cover the cost of any treatment they need for it. But they'll cover them if they develop another, unrelated illness.

When you apply for pet insurance, pre-existing conditions that your pet suffers from must be declared. Any chronic conditions they have will be excluded from your policy.

This guide outlines everything a pet insurance policy can cover.

Here is how to find the right policy for your pet