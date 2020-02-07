The Retirement Tester: Get Paid to Live Like a Young Person

For each individual, retirement looks different; some plan to start to relax and spend time doing the hobbies they love, while others work past retirement age before hanging up their working boots and embracing the simplicity of doing nothing.

As many of the stereotypes associated with retiring present a much slower way of life - such as playing golf, knitting, and going for a country walk - money.co.uk are looking to hire a retiree to discover if the slow lane is the way to go or living life like a member of Generation Z is actually the best way to enjoy retirement - and bonus...you can get paid for it.

If you’re retired, you can apply to live the life of a youngster and become our retirement tester. The lucky applicant will be paid £500 for their time, as well as being provided with the supporting materials to carry out the role. You will be required to complete all testing in two weeks from the start date of the role (T’s & C’s apply*).

What does the job entail?

You’ll carry out a variety of day-to-day tasks that are synonymous with the youth of today. To help money.co.uk discover how enjoyable this lifestyle is for a retiree, you will be required to complete the below activities, rate each of them out of 10, and video record your experiences to create a ‘vlog’.

Please note that this role can be completed alongside your own hobbies and social obligations, within hours of your choosing.

What are the tasks?

TikTok - watch an hour a day for a week and create three posts

Instagram - create an account and share daily images of your favourite meal that day

Netflix - watch an episode a day of a selection of popular shows (eg Bridgerton, Squid Game, You or Selling Sunset)

Video Games - play a video game each day (console and games such as Fortnite will be provided)

Vlog: To sample the life of a young YouTuber, you will record your experiences and thoughts on each task, to create a vlog about your time as our retirement tester



What will you get?

£500 payment

Games console and games

Paid for Netflix account (1x month)

How to apply?

To apply for the role of retirement tester, simply fill out the form below, tell us why you think you are the perfect candidate and wait to find out if you have been successful.



https://forms.gle/T3wwfbQWuyR2Yu5W7