What is a personal pension?

If you don't have a workplace pension - because you’re self-employed or a stay-at-home parent, for instance - a personal pension could be a good way of saving for your retirement. You can also get a personal pension alongside a workplace scheme, but usually, you’d be better off saving into your workplace pension if you have one.

A personal pension is a type of defined contribution or “money purchase” scheme. That means that the money you get in retirement is defined by how much you contribute, the additional tax relief and any returns your investments generate.

When you start a personal pension, you appoint a pension company, insurer or platform to manage your investments for you. The pension fund takes care of the administration, and many will offer to choose the stocks, shares and bonds you invest in for you. However, if you want more control, you can opt for a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) that allows you to choose your own investments.

How a personal pension scheme works

Once you’ve selected a private pension provider, you can start contributing money. Your income level determines how much you can save tax-free, but no one can contribute more than £40,000 a year without attracting a tax charge. For anyone earning less than that each year the limit will be lower.

Your pension fund contributions will be invested in stocks, shares and other assets. The aim is to grow your fund before you retire. Many providers allow you to select a generic retirement income fund where the specific investments are chosen for you by experts. However, you can pick a provider that gives you more control and choose your own investments if you want.

When you hit a certain age - typically 55 or 57 depending on when you were born - you can start claiming your pension. You could have it as a guaranteed income for life (known as an annuity), a lump sum, a series of lump sums, or a mixture.

Why opt for a personal pension plan?

A personal pension might be a good idea if you don't have the option to save into a workplace pension. You can build a retirement income and get tax relief on your personal pension contributions.

Typically, personal pension providers claim pension tax relief and add it to your pension pot. But if you're a higher or additional rate taxpayer, you'll need to claim the additional rebate through your tax return.

If you're interested in setting up a pension plan, it might be worth speaking to an independent financial adviser to get some personal pension advice. You can discuss your retirement goals if you're unsure what type of pension scheme to invest in.

