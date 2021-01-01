It is a way to send money abroad and is sometimes called a wire transfer.

Using a money transfer company is often the cheapest way to send money abroad, and can sometimes be free, because you save on the transfer fees charged by banks.

The best money transfer will offer you the highest exchange rate for the money you want to send abroad.

What is the fastest way to make a transfer?

You can use an online money transfer to move money on the:

Same day : Have your money delivered to another country within one day

Next day: Have your money delivered to another country by the next working day

You also get the choice of sending a:

Single payment : Send your money to get delivered abroad once

Regular payment: Send your money abroad on a regular basis, such as monthly or yearly

Most money transfer companies only charge a fee or commission if you choose to have your money sent the same or next day, with other transfers taking up to two weeks.

Here is more information about money transfers

How to transfer money online

Choose a money transfer company to open an account with. Then, depending on the one you choose, transfer your money:

Online : By logging into your account and setting up the transfer.

Over the phone : By giving your account details and setting up the transfer you want.

Via an agent: By visiting them, if the company has a branch, and setting up your transfer that way.

Use this comparison to find a company that offers your preferred transfer method before you open an account.

Should you use an international money transfer?

Online money transfers abroad FAQs

Q Is it cheaper than using a bank? A Yes, because most money transfer companies have cheaper transfer fees than traditional banks. Q How long does an online money transfer take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I transfer money online to any country? A This depends on the transfer company, so use this comparison to find one that lets you send money to your chosen destination. Q Can this be used to make payments to a person abroad? A Yes money transfer companies can transfer funds overseas and usually have a list of countries they can transfer to. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, which is also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Can I transfer money abroad through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our online money transfers abroad comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include online money transfer companies from our panel. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 23 September, 2020