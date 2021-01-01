You can use this comparison to find international money transfer services which let you send money from overseas to the UK.

Get as many quotes as possible to find the best deal, and include the companies that charge transfer fees in your search as they may offer the best exchange rates.

How do money transfer quotes work?

You need to complete an online quote form from a money transfer company to find out what transfer deal they can offer you. You will get a quote by email, which includes:

An exchange rate : This is how much you can exchange one currency for another, e.g. a rate of 0.8 for sending US dollars to the UK gives you £0.80 for every dollar.

Transfer fee: This is what you pay to make a transfer, but only some companies charge it. Use this comparison to check the transfer fees from each company.

Most companies offer better transfer deals when you send over a set amount of money, like £5,000 or more.

Another type of fee is commission, but you will not see it in your quote. Instead, each transfer company uses it to help calculate the exchange rate they offer you.

How long does it take?

It depends on the type of transfer, but most companies offer:

Same day : It can take up to 24 hours for your money to arrive in the UK.

Standard transfer: It can take your money up to five working days to arrive in the UK.

Most transfer companies also offer a regular facility, which lets you agree an exchange rate for several transfers over a set period of time, such as every month for a year.

Money transfers from abroad to the UK FAQs

Q Can I transfer money from any country to the UK? A No, each company in this comparison lets you select from a list of countries you can send money from. Check each company's website to find out more. Q How long does an international money transfer to the UK take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to UK from abroad comparison