Compare services that can help you transfer money to the UK while you’re abroad or receive money in the UK from overseas.
Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.
1
Get a quote
Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.
2
Open an account
Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.
3
Make a transfer
Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.
Most popular
More from money transfers
You can send money between bank accounts in two ways. You can use a SWIFT transfer arranged by your bank or a dedicated money transfer service.
Money transfer services set their own fees and exchange rates, which usually means that they work out a little cheaper than SWIFT transfers, which tend to be charged at a fixed rate.
You can use our comparison to find international money transfer services that allow you to send money from overseas to the UK. It’s a good idea to get as many quotes as possible to find the best deal.
Bear in mind that companies that charge transfer fees are still worth comparing, as they may offer better exchange rates.
You need to complete an online form to discover what deal a money transfer company is willing to offer you. You’ll then receive a quote by email, which includes the following:
An exchange rate: this is how much of one currency you can buy with another. For example, a rate of 0.8 when sending US dollars to the UK gives you £0.80 for every dollar
Transfer fee: this is an additional flat-rate charge you pay to make a transfer. Not all companies charge transfer fees
Commission: this is another type of fee, but not one you’ll see as part of your quote. Instead, each transfer company includes it as part of calculating the exchange rate it offers you.
Most companies offer better transfer deals when the amount you send passes a set threshold like £5,000.
It depends on the type of transfer, but most companies offer:
Standard transfers, which can take up to five working days
Same-day transfers, which can take up to 24 hours – and which may come with an extra fee to facilitate the faster payment
Most transfer companies also offer a regular facility, which lets you agree an exchange rate up front that applies to multiple transfers over a set period of time, such as every month for a year.
Yes. An international bank transfer will most likely be your most efficient way to send money to the UK. The most traditional way to send money to the UK is by using the online services of the SWIFT network (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).
This is available in over 200 countries but can be expensive as you’ll incur a fee.
Every country will have their own currency transfer options. So you will need to check the specifications of money transfers and options available
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Yes, some transfer companies offer this facility, which is also known as a forward contract transfer.
Companies deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate.
Some transfer companies only allow you to send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes. Your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if it goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to the UK from abroad. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.More on using international transfers
Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.Find out what international money transfers are
Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 24 May 2022