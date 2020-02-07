<Money Transfers

Compare money transfers to the UK from abroad

Compare services that can help you transfer money to the UK while you’re abroad or receive money in the UK from overseas.

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to the UK from abroad

1

Get a quote

Use the table below to explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account with your chosen company in under five minutes by entering a few personal details, such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination account and the amount of money you want to transfer, then let the company do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

How can I make money transfers to the UK from abroad?

You can send money between bank accounts in two ways. You can use a SWIFT transfer arranged by your bank or a dedicated money transfer service. 

Money transfer services set their own fees and exchange rates, which usually means that they work out a little cheaper than SWIFT transfers, which tend to be charged at a fixed rate.

Get the best deal

You can use our comparison to find international money transfer services that allow you to send money from overseas to the UK. It’s a good idea to get as many quotes as possible to find the best deal.

Bear in mind that companies that charge transfer fees are still worth comparing,  as they may offer better exchange rates. 

How international money transfers work

How do money transfer quotes work?

You need to complete an online form to discover what deal a money transfer company is willing to offer you. You’ll then receive a quote by email, which includes the following:

  • An exchange rate: this is how much of one currency you can buy with another. For example, a rate of 0.8 when sending US dollars to the UK gives you £0.80 for every dollar

  • Transfer fee: this is an additional flat-rate charge you pay to make a transfer. Not all companies charge transfer fees

  • Commission: this is another type of fee, but not one you’ll see as part of your quote. Instead, each transfer company includes it as part of calculating the exchange rate it offers you.

Most companies offer better transfer deals when the amount you send passes a set threshold like £5,000.

How long does a money transfer take?

It depends on the type of transfer, but most companies offer:

  • Standard transfers, which can take up to five working days

  • Same-day transfers, which can take up to 24 hours – and which may come with an extra fee to facilitate the faster payment

Most transfer companies also offer a regular facility, which lets you agree an exchange rate up front that applies to multiple transfers over a set period of time, such as every month for a year.

Money transfers from abroad to the UK FAQs

About our money transfers to UK from abroad comparison

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

