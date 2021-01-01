Visit each company's website and get an online quote, which will tell you:



The exchange rate they offer to transfer your pounds into Sri Lankan rupee

The fees they charge for transferring your money to Sri Lanka, if any

The best deal will be from a transfer company that offers you the highest exchange rate and the cheapest fee for sending your cash abroad.

What transfer options do you get?

Every company in this comparison lets you make single payment transfers to Sri Lanka, but some let you plan regular payment transfers over a set term.

It usually takes three to five working days for your money to arrive in your Sri Lankan account, but some companies offer a same day transfer option for an extra fee.

Do brokers charge fees?

Yes, but they are not always listed in your quote:



Transfer fees : This is always shown on your quote. You can also see each company's transfer fee in this comparison.

Commission: This is a hidden administrative cost used by transfer companies to help calculate the exchange rate they offer you.

Get as many quotes as you can to compare the cost of the transfer you want to make, including any fees.

Why choose an online company?

Choosing an online foreign exchange company to transfer your money to Sri Lanka is usually better than using your bank, because:

They usually offer the best exchange rates on the market

The rates they offer you are up to date

Money transfer to Sri Lanka FAQs

Q How long does an international money transfer to Sri Lanka take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I transfer money to Sri Lanka through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Sri Lanka comparison