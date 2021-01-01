To help you find the best deal when sending money to Kenya, you need to consider:

1. The transfer fee: This is what you pay to make a single transfer to Kenya 2. The exchange rate: This tells you how many Kenyan shillings you get for each pound you transfer 3. If you could save money by arranging multiple transfers: Some companies offer a discount when you plan several transfers at once

Use this comparison to check the transfer fee from each online money transfer company.

Should you use your bank instead?

Only if you can guarantee you are getting the cheapest fee and the best exchange rate for sending your money to Kenya.

Here are the main differences between using your bank or an international money transfer service to send your money abroad:



Using your bank : They send your money using a SWIFT transfer, which costs around £20. You can only make a SWIFT transfer from a current account or savings account with the same bank.

Using a money transfer company: You may have to pay a transfer fee up to £7, but not all companies charge one. Unlike a SWIFT transfer, you can transfer money from a current account at any bank.

It is usually cheaper to use a money transfer service than your bank, but make sure you compare as many companies as possible to find the best deal.

Money transfers to Kenya FAQs

Q Why do I pay a transfer fee when sending money to Kenya? A Each money transfer company uses the transfer fee to cover the administration costs of sending your money abroad. Q How safe is my money when I send it to Kenya? A Money transfer services protect your funds until they have been sent to your receiving bank account in Kenya. Q Can I transfer money to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Is it cheaper to use my bank to send money to Kenya? A Your bank could charge you a SWIFT transfer fee, typically around £20, which is more expensive than the fees charged by money transfer companies.

About our money transfers to Kenya comparison