How to transfer money to France

You can send money to a French account in the following ways:

Using a money transfer company : set up an account online to send money abroad anytime. If you attempt to transfer money over a weekend, the transaction may be processed the following working day

Using your bank: send money abroad with funds from your bank account using the SWIFT network. You can only make this type of transfer during your bank's normal working hours

What does a money transfer to France cost?

The cost of sending money to France depends on which method you choose.

For example, SWIFT transfer fees cost around £20, while a money transfer service can cost up to £5 – the price varies depending on how much money you’re sending and how quickly you want the money to arrive.

Compare both the transfer fees and exchange rates that you’re offered to find the best deal.

What is the fastest way to send money to France?

A money transfer company could send your money to France on the same day or offer next-day delivery, although these options often cost more.

A standard money transfer can take between one and three working days, and you only need to pay one fee.