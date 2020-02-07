<Money Transfers

How to transfer money to France from the UK

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.

2

Open an account

Open an account in under five minutes by entering a few personal details such as name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Transfer money by entering the destination, send the funds to be exchanged and they'll do the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

How to transfer money to France

You can send money to a French account in the following ways:

  • Using a money transfer company: set up an account online to send money abroad anytime. If you attempt to transfer money over a weekend, the transaction may be processed the following working day

  • Using your bank: send money abroad with funds from your bank account using the SWIFT network. You can only make this type of transfer during your bank's normal working hours

What does a money transfer to France cost?

The cost of sending money to France depends on which method you choose.

For example, SWIFT transfer fees cost around £20, while a money transfer service can cost up to £5 – the price varies depending on how much money you’re sending and how quickly you want the money to arrive.

Compare both the transfer fees and exchange rates that you’re offered to find the best deal.

Should you use an international money transfer company?

What is the fastest way to send money to France?

A money transfer company could send your money to France on the same day or offer next-day delivery, although these options often cost more.

A standard money transfer can take between one and three working days, and you only need to pay one fee.

If your transfer to France is urgent, check your chosen transfer company can offer same- or next-day delivery before you set up an account.

Get more information on how money transfers work

Money transfers to France FAQs

About our money transfers to France comparison

Last updated: 7 May 2022