Transfer money to France for less with the right money transfer provider. Compare rates, fees and services to find the best French money transfer options for you.
1
Get a quote
Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the account that's right for you.
2
Open an account
Open an account in under five minutes by entering a few personal details such as name and address.
3
Make a transfer
Transfer money by entering the destination, send the funds to be exchanged and they'll do the rest.
You can send money to a French account in the following ways:
Using a money transfer company: set up an account online to send money abroad anytime. If you attempt to transfer money over a weekend, the transaction may be processed the following working day
Using your bank: send money abroad with funds from your bank account using the SWIFT network. You can only make this type of transfer during your bank's normal working hours
The cost of sending money to France depends on which method you choose.
For example, SWIFT transfer fees cost around £20, while a money transfer service can cost up to £5 – the price varies depending on how much money you’re sending and how quickly you want the money to arrive.
Compare both the transfer fees and exchange rates that you’re offered to find the best deal.
A money transfer company could send your money to France on the same day or offer next-day delivery, although these options often cost more.
A standard money transfer can take between one and three working days, and you only need to pay one fee.
If your transfer to France is urgent, check your chosen transfer company can offer same- or next-day delivery before you set up an account.
It usually takes between one and three working days, but you may have the option to pay extra for a faster delivery time.
They are FCA regulated, which means they’re responsible for protecting your funds until they’ve been sent to the receiving account.
It can be. Banks charge a SWIFT transfer fee of around £20 to send your money, and most money transfer companies charge much cheaper fees.
Most money transfer companies offer a regular payment service, which lets you set up multiple transfers at one time.
Yes. You still need the receiving bank account details and bank SWIFT code.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to France. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Last updated: 7 May 2022