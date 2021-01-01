Before you send your money to Europe you should look for the best transfer deal by comparing as many rates as possible.

Most international money transfer companies do not advertise their exchange rates. Instead, get a personalised quote from them by completing an online form.

You get your quote by email, which includes:

The amount you want to send to Europe

The exchange rate for the currency you are transferring your money into, e.g. euros

Any charges for sending your money

Use this comparison to find a transfer company with the cheapest charge for a single transfer.

What are your transfer options?

There are usually several options when sending money to Europe:

Standard transfer : This takes between two and five working days.

Same day transfer : This gets your money to your chosen destination within 24 hours after you send it. This usually comes with a fee, which varies by company.

Regular payment facility: This could offer you a better rate, but you usually have to send a minimum amount each month to qualify, such as £500.

Tips on getting the best deal

Here are some ways to help get you the best money transfer deal:

Get as many quotes as possible : The more you get, the better the chance of finding the best rate available for the amount you want to send.

Ask how much you need to send to get a better exchange rate : For example, some companies offer better rates for transfers over £5,000.

Consider companies that charge transfer fees: They may offer you a better exchange rate compared to free transfer companies.

Money transfer to Europe

Q How long does an international money transfer to Europe take? A Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money. Q Can I transfer money to Europe through my bank? A Yes, most banks offer a transfer service, but it is usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here. Q Can I agree an exchange rate now and send my money later? A Some transfer companies let you do this, also known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here. Q Why do transfer companies offer different exchange rates? A They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to give you a personalised rate. Q Can I transfer to an account in another name? A Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays. Q Are money transfers FCA regulated? A Yes, your money is kept separate to a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting your money back if they go bust.

About our money transfers to Europe comparison