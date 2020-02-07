<Money Transfers

Send money to Brazil for less

You can transfer funds to Brazil from the UK securely through one of these companies. Compare services to find the perfect combination of faster transfers and lower fees.

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Overseas money transfer rates

What is the best way to send money to Brazil?

Transfer companies usually offer the best value for money when sending money overseas, but not all are equal. To find the most favourable rate for you, get quotes from as many companies as possible to compare the following:  

  • The exchange rate: this is how many Brazilian reais you will get for each pound you send. For example, a rate of 3.8 gives you R$3.80 for every pound, while a rate of 3.9 gives you R$3.90

  • Transfer fees: our comparison shows any additional costs a company applies to your transfers. Include this when comparing the cost of each quote

By finding the best combination of exchange rates and transfer fees you’ll cut the cost, enabling you to maximise the amount you send.

How international money transfers work

Benefits of transferring money online

Transferring your money online:

Saves time: Finding quotes online is generally faster, as the forms required for most quotes only take a few minutes to complete, whereas visiting branches or using the phone requires more time and effort.

Is more convenient: You can set up an online transfer through a transfer company at any time, while banks generally restrict you to their opening hours.

Gives you access to regular payment facilities: If you want to make regular online money transfers to Brazil, some companies offer a regular payment facility, which allows you to fix a rate for multiple transfers over a set period.

Saves money: Standard international money transfers are usually free, although they can take up to five working days. For an additional fee, some transfer companies offer same-day transfers.

How to find the best deal on money transfers to Brazil

To find the best deal, compare quotes from as many transfer companies as possible to find out the exchange rates and any additional charges that may apply to your transfer. 

Our comparison shows currency exchange specialists that send international transfers to most countries worldwide, including Brazil. 

Bear in mind that if a company does not outwardly charge a fee it usually builds its operating costs into the exchange rate. Depending on how much you plan to send, this could influence the deal you eventually choose.

Should I use my bank instead?

You can send money to Brazil through your bank, but it’s not usually the best option. You‘re generally charged higher transfer fees and are offered lower exchange rates. Banks can also be slower, with some taking over a week longer to send your money compared to money transfer companies.

More reasons to use an international money transfer

About our money transfers to Brazil comparison

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

