What is the best way to send money to Brazil?

Transfer companies usually offer the best value for money when sending money overseas, but not all are equal. To find the most favourable rate for you, get quotes from as many companies as possible to compare the following:

The exchange rate : this is how many Brazilian reais you will get for each pound you send. For example, a rate of 3.8 gives you R$3.80 for every pound, while a rate of 3.9 gives you R$3.90

Transfer fees: our comparison shows any additional costs a company applies to your transfers. Include this when comparing the cost of each quote

By finding the best combination of exchange rates and transfer fees you’ll cut the cost, enabling you to maximise the amount you send.

Benefits of transferring money online

Transferring your money online:

Saves time: Finding quotes online is generally faster, as the forms required for most quotes only take a few minutes to complete, whereas visiting branches or using the phone requires more time and effort.

Is more convenient: You can set up an online transfer through a transfer company at any time, while banks generally restrict you to their opening hours.

Gives you access to regular payment facilities: If you want to make regular online money transfers to Brazil, some companies offer a regular payment facility, which allows you to fix a rate for multiple transfers over a set period.

Saves money: Standard international money transfers are usually free, although they can take up to five working days. For an additional fee, some transfer companies offer same-day transfers.

How to find the best deal on money transfers to Brazil

To find the best deal, compare quotes from as many transfer companies as possible to find out the exchange rates and any additional charges that may apply to your transfer.

Our comparison shows currency exchange specialists that send international transfers to most countries worldwide, including Brazil.

Bear in mind that if a company does not outwardly charge a fee it usually builds its operating costs into the exchange rate. Depending on how much you plan to send, this could influence the deal you eventually choose.

Should I use my bank instead?