You can transfer funds to Brazil from the UK securely through one of these companies. Compare services to find the perfect combination of faster transfers and lower fees.
Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the company that's right for you.
Transfer companies usually offer the best value for money when sending money overseas, but not all are equal. To find the most favourable rate for you, get quotes from as many companies as possible to compare the following:
The exchange rate: this is how many Brazilian reais you will get for each pound you send. For example, a rate of 3.8 gives you R$3.80 for every pound, while a rate of 3.9 gives you R$3.90
Transfer fees: our comparison shows any additional costs a company applies to your transfers. Include this when comparing the cost of each quote
By finding the best combination of exchange rates and transfer fees you’ll cut the cost, enabling you to maximise the amount you send.
Transferring your money online:
Saves time: Finding quotes online is generally faster, as the forms required for most quotes only take a few minutes to complete, whereas visiting branches or using the phone requires more time and effort.
Is more convenient: You can set up an online transfer through a transfer company at any time, while banks generally restrict you to their opening hours.
Gives you access to regular payment facilities: If you want to make regular online money transfers to Brazil, some companies offer a regular payment facility, which allows you to fix a rate for multiple transfers over a set period.
Saves money: Standard international money transfers are usually free, although they can take up to five working days. For an additional fee, some transfer companies offer same-day transfers.
To find the best deal, compare quotes from as many transfer companies as possible to find out the exchange rates and any additional charges that may apply to your transfer.
Our comparison shows currency exchange specialists that send international transfers to most countries worldwide, including Brazil.
Bear in mind that if a company does not outwardly charge a fee it usually builds its operating costs into the exchange rate. Depending on how much you plan to send, this could influence the deal you eventually choose.
You can send money to Brazil through your bank, but it’s not usually the best option. You‘re generally charged higher transfer fees and are offered lower exchange rates. Banks can also be slower, with some taking over a week longer to send your money compared to money transfer companies.
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Some transfer companies let you do this. It’s known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
Companies deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to offer you a personalised rate.
Not always. Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check this before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes, your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting it back if the company goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Brazil. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Last updated: 24 May 2022