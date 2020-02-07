Compare services to find the most competitive exchange rates and fees when sending money to Bangladesh from the UK, either as a one-off payment or regular transfer.
Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.
1
Get a quote
Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the company that’s right for you.
2
Open an account
Set up an account by entering a few personal details, such as your name and address.
3
Make a transfer
Enter the destination and send the funds to be exchanged. The company does the rest.
Most popular
More from money transfers
Online money transfer companies tend to be more convenient for sending money to Bangladesh compared to using your bank. That’s because an online transfer company lets you make a transfer at any time, and the fees tend to be lower than those charged by banks.
You have three transfer options:
Online: send money over the internet if you don’t need any guidance
Over the phone: send money with the help of a telephone service
In branch, via an agent: send money with face-to-face advice if required
Transfers usually take between three to five working days. For an extra fee, you could choose a same-day service to send your money to your Bangladesh account within 24 hours.
This comparison shows you if a company offers the following transfer facilities:
Single payment: allows you to make a one-off transfer
Regular payment: helps you plan multiple transfers over a set term, such as every month for a year
Not all transfer companies are equal. Exchange rates and fees vary from one provider to another, so check when arranging your transfer.
Get quotes from each transfer company, which will include:
The exchange rate: the amount of Bangladeshi taka (৳) you get for each pound you transfer. For example, a rate of 97 would give you ৳97 per pound
Any transfer fees: some companies charge fees to cover the cost of sending your money. You can use this comparison to see what each company charges
Choose the company that offers you the best combination of exchange rates and fees. Bear in mind that if a company doesn’t charge transfer fees, it’s probably covering its costs through the exchange rate. Include both types to find the best overall deal.
Yes. Most banks offer a transfer service, but it’s usually more expensive than using the companies in this comparison. Find out more here.
Most take three to five working days, although they can take up to two weeks. Check with the transfer company before you send your money.
Yes, some transfer companies let you do this. It’s known as a forward contract transfer. Find out more here.
They deduct their costs from the interbank rate (the rate banks use to exchange currencies with one another) to offer you a personalised rate.
Not always. Some transfer companies only let you send money to an account in your own name. Check before sending your money to avoid any delays.
Yes, your money is kept separate from a transfer company's operational money, meaning you have a better chance of getting it back if the company goes bust.
We include money transfer companies from our panel that allow transfers to Bangladesh. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.More on using international transfers
Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.Find out what international money transfers are
Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 27 May 2022