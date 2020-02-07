<Money Transfers

Send money to Bangladesh for less

Compare services to find the most competitive exchange rates and fees when sending money to Bangladesh from the UK, either as a one-off payment or regular transfer.

  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Move your money safely and securely
  • Compare exchange rates from industry-leading companies
See deals

Compare money transfer rates from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons, so you can be sure that you only see results from genuine firms.

Torfx
XE
moneycorp
curencies direct

How to transfer money to Bangladesh from the UK

1

Get a quote

Explore and compare our best money transfer rates to find the company that’s right for you.

2

Open an account

Set up an account by entering a few personal details, such as your name and address.

3

Make a transfer

Enter the destination and send the funds to be exchanged. The company does the rest.

Overseas money transfer rates

3 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of money transfer

What is the best way to send money to Bangladesh?

Online money transfer companies tend to be more convenient for sending money to Bangladesh compared to using your bank. That’s because an online transfer company lets you make a transfer at any time, and the fees tend to be lower than those charged by banks. 

Choose how to send your money

You have three transfer options:

  • Online: send money over the internet if you don’t need any guidance

  • Over the phone: send money with the help of a telephone service

  • In branch, via an agent: send money with face-to-face advice if required

How long do transfers take?

Transfers usually take between three to five working days. For an extra fee, you could choose a same-day service to send your money to your Bangladesh account within 24 hours.

This comparison shows you if a company offers the following transfer facilities:

  • Single payment: allows you to make a one-off transfer

  • Regular payment: helps you plan multiple transfers over a set term, such as every month for a year

How to get the best money transfer to Bangladesh

Not all transfer companies are equal. Exchange rates and fees vary from one provider to another, so check when arranging your transfer.

Get quotes from each transfer company, which will include:

  • The exchange rate: the amount of Bangladeshi taka (৳) you get for each pound you transfer. For example, a rate of 97 would give you ৳97 per pound

  • Any transfer fees: some companies charge fees to cover the cost of sending your money. You can use this comparison to see what each company charges

Choose the company that offers you the best combination of exchange rates and fees. Bear in mind that if a company doesn’t charge transfer fees, it’s probably covering its costs through the exchange rate. Include both types to find the best overall deal.

More information on transferring money abroad

Money transfer to Bangladesh FAQs

About our money transfers to Bangladesh comparison

Explore more money transfer guides

See more guides

Smiling woman on laptop outdoors

Should you use an international transfer?

You could save money by using an international money transfer, but it is not always about finding the lowest transfer fee. Here is what to consider when sending cash overseas.

More on using international transfers
Young couple looking at laptop

What is an international money transfer?

Transferring your money from the UK to another country can be done in many ways, not just through your bank. Here is how international money transfers work.

Find out what international money transfers are

Why compare money transfers with money.co.uk?

Comparing money transfers could help you save money. Our award-winning money transfer comparison service makes sure you get our best exchange rate with the lowest fees. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Money transfer to Belgium

Money transfer to Brazil

Money transfer to China

Money transfer to France

Money transfer to Germany

Money transfer to Ghana

Money transfer to Hungary

Money transfer to Ireland

Money transfer to Italy

Money transfer to Kenya

Money transfer to Lithuania

Money transfer to Mauritius

Money transfer to Nepal

Money transfer to Norway

Money transfer to Pakistan

Money transfer to Philippines

Money transfer to Poland

Money transfer to Russia

Money transfer to Spain

Money transfer to Sri Lanka

Money transfer to Sweden

Money transfer to Thailand

Money transfer to UAE

Last updated: 27 May 2022