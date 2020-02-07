What is the best way to send money to Bangladesh?

Online money transfer companies tend to be more convenient for sending money to Bangladesh compared to using your bank. That’s because an online transfer company lets you make a transfer at any time, and the fees tend to be lower than those charged by banks.

Choose how to send your money

You have three transfer options:

Online : send money over the internet if you don’t need any guidance

Over the phone : send money with the help of a telephone service

In branch, via an agent: send money with face-to-face advice if required

How long do transfers take?

Transfers usually take between three to five working days. For an extra fee, you could choose a same-day service to send your money to your Bangladesh account within 24 hours.

This comparison shows you if a company offers the following transfer facilities:

Single payment : allows you to make a one-off transfer

Regular payment: helps you plan multiple transfers over a set term, such as every month for a year

How to get the best money transfer to Bangladesh

Not all transfer companies are equal. Exchange rates and fees vary from one provider to another, so check when arranging your transfer.

Get quotes from each transfer company, which will include:

The exchange rate : the amount of Bangladeshi taka (৳) you get for each pound you transfer. For example, a rate of 97 would give you ৳97 per pound

Any transfer fees: some companies charge fees to cover the cost of sending your money. You can use this comparison to see what each company charges